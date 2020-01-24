back

What Makes Sundar Pichai A Technology Optimist?

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai about how growing up in the 1980s India piqued his interest in tech...

01/24/2020 4:27 PM
9 comments

  • Murugan S.
    2 days

    Best brains are out off Tamil Nadu India...he could have been like Jack Ma of China & created something big for his country& his people but rather he decided a big fat heavy pay cheque job... that's why the world's largest population are behind China in innovation & technology

  • Brut India
    2 days

    How did a middle class boy from Chennai rise to have one of the most successful careers in history:

  • Neil P.
    2 days

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2452202901734644&id=1523693731252237

  • Neil P.
    2 days

    As Google is creating apps To buy and sell human as slave in gulf Countries Definitely pichai is a Technology optimist

  • Abhishek K.
    4 days

    It's true... The biggest impact of AI would be if we would not use this

  • Vikram C.
    4 days

    I remember those days.

  • Sanaullah K.
    4 days

    patichar.

  • Mathaikutty V.
    4 days

    Here we have cowdung technology and.. AI based on gou matha urine technology...

  • Surya O.
    4 days

    Brut please blame modi ji fr this That bjp did nt let mr. Sundar to access that luxury