What’s Inside These Bamboo Stems?

These bamboo stems are not as innocent as they look. 👀

09/09/2020 4:27 PM
  • 134.0k
  • 119

79 comments

  • Prakhar G.
    3 hours

    AJay Mohandas

  • Romasa M.
    13 hours

    Right vs wrong. State vs statelessness. morality vs immortality.

  • Helston V.
    15 hours

    Deal gone bad, someone from the network tipped off the authorities

  • Aveek G.
    18 hours

    bhaaaab

  • Kamran A.
    20 hours

  • Deep K.
    20 hours

    Definitely the tip off was from inside itself

  • Shikhar A.
    21 hours

    Yeh kya chutiyapa hai brut

  • Sidharth M.
    a day

    Now the drug dealer be like...

  • Ritu C.
    a day

    It's Good Drive against drugs is going on. Young & kids are falls prey to drug mafia who are targeting kids for money & spoiling future of them

  • LU C.
    a day

    Ganja ganja

  • Amit R.
    a day

    Bamboo Rolling paper 😄

  • Abhimanyu G.
    a day

    That was rolled so neatly 😢

  • Salman Q.
    a day

    Dev Advani

  • Smit P.
    a day

    That's one big joint if you're brave enough.

  • Wati W.
    a day

    Drug peddlers are so creative.

  • Bobby V.
    a day

    I thought it was beef bamboo biryani inside the innocent bamboo.....what a relief, imaging wasting all that yummy stuff...

  • Santosh S.
    a day

    Ganja🔥

  • Lalit C.
    a day

    mje lga koi snake hga 😂😂

  • Neelam S.
    a day

    Necessity is the mother of invention. 🤪

  • Arka B.
    a day

    🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤

