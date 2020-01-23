back

What’s The Rajinikanth-Periyar Controversy About?

He’s facing a lot of heat in Tamil Nadu for his remarks about Periyar. But will Rajinikanth apologise?

01/23/2020 4:48 PMupdated: 01/24/2020 9:29 AM
Politics

299 comments

  • Sanjay B.
    4 hours

    Periyar was an evil man who wanted a separate tamil country. Shame on all the people who support him

  • R D.
    6 hours

    Two thousand years ago intellectualism described in ancient Tamil literature "Thirukkural" எப்பொருள் யார்யார்வாய்க் கேட்பினும் அப்பொருள் மெய்ப்பொருள் காண்ப தறிவு. Meaning: To discern the truth is everything, by whom so ever spoken, this is wisdom.

  • Arun P.
    8 hours

    Comaliiiiiii🤣😂🤣😂

  • Sumit K.
    11 hours

    rajni sir❤️

  • Abhinav M.
    11 hours

    In South they read history created by british

  • Ajit K.
    15 hours

    No never

  • Vinayaka S.
    a day

    Super rajni

  • Jerome J.
    a day

    By seeing his films i can understand his intelligence level what a fool he is

  • Anand M.
    a day

    Sir we are with you please don't apologise for the right thing you have done let real Hindus who support This parties come forward accept this truth

  • Gaurav D.
    2 days

    Nothing better to expect from brut, than to support a pervert asshole who married his own adopted daughter.😂😂.Shows your ideals too.

  • Gaurav D.
    2 days

    We are with you Mr.Rajnikanth.That other prevert married his own adopted daughter.Speaks volume about that ahole.

  • Roy K.
    2 days

    Bitter truth....why apologies

  • Rahul U.
    2 days

    Rahani the super star ...Mass

  • Sundar R.
    2 days

    When speaking the truth one need not be apologetic about it. In fact the people who follow wrong principles should feel ashamed of themselves. You may promote a culture but you must not do it by demeaning other culture(s)

  • Manjurao P.
    2 days

    If somebody forwards... Thousands of fake UNESCO awards list by IT cell on watsapp, won't he verify the facts before sharing it ? Or justify it with printouts ???

  • Veerasingam G.
    2 days

    Dont apologize Rajni Sir.

  • Veerasingam G.
    2 days

    But he is right. Periyaar is touted as a social reformer. However this exposed his Anti Hindu stand. Not sure if he and his group has made any statements or actions againts thè excesses of other communities too.

  • Premchand N.
    2 days

    What is the contribution of Rajni for the Tamils? But Periyar lifted Dravidian movement.

  • Emel J.
    2 days

    I was about to reply this 'Broth India' my comment, but then I see, people already made 'page- realized its aukat. Suggestion. Please correct your name spelling from Brut to 'Brothel of India'. Jai Hind. Rajni sir is a real hero, he has guts to speak truth like a real Hero.

  • Soumyadip D.
    3 days

    Rajanikanth Is Right...❤️❤️