What’s The Rajinikanth-Periyar Controversy About?

He’s facing a lot of heat in Tamil Nadu for his remarks about Periyar. But will Rajinikanth apologise?
299 comments
Sanjay B.4 hours
Periyar was an evil man who wanted a separate tamil country. Shame on all the people who support him
R D.6 hours
Two thousand years ago intellectualism described in ancient Tamil literature "Thirukkural" எப்பொருள் யார்யார்வாய்க் கேட்பினும் அப்பொருள் மெய்ப்பொருள் காண்ப தறிவு. Meaning: To discern the truth is everything, by whom so ever spoken, this is wisdom.
Arun P.8 hours
Comaliiiiiii🤣😂🤣😂
Sumit K.11 hours
rajni sir❤️
Abhinav M.11 hours
In South they read history created by british
Ajit K.15 hours
No never
Vinayaka S.a day
Super rajni
Jerome J.a day
By seeing his films i can understand his intelligence level what a fool he is
Anand M.a day
Sir we are with you please don't apologise for the right thing you have done let real Hindus who support This parties come forward accept this truth
Gaurav D.2 days
Nothing better to expect from brut, than to support a pervert asshole who married his own adopted daughter.😂😂.Shows your ideals too.
Gaurav D.2 days
We are with you Mr.Rajnikanth.That other prevert married his own adopted daughter.Speaks volume about that ahole.
Roy K.2 days
Bitter truth....why apologies
Rahul U.2 days
Rahani the super star ...Mass
Sundar R.2 days
When speaking the truth one need not be apologetic about it. In fact the people who follow wrong principles should feel ashamed of themselves. You may promote a culture but you must not do it by demeaning other culture(s)
Manjurao P.2 days
If somebody forwards... Thousands of fake UNESCO awards list by IT cell on watsapp, won't he verify the facts before sharing it ? Or justify it with printouts ???
Veerasingam G.2 days
Dont apologize Rajni Sir.
Veerasingam G.2 days
But he is right. Periyaar is touted as a social reformer. However this exposed his Anti Hindu stand. Not sure if he and his group has made any statements or actions againts thè excesses of other communities too.
Premchand N.2 days
What is the contribution of Rajni for the Tamils? But Periyar lifted Dravidian movement.
Emel J.2 days
I was about to reply this 'Broth India' my comment, but then I see, people already made 'page- realized its aukat. Suggestion. Please correct your name spelling from Brut to 'Brothel of India'. Jai Hind. Rajni sir is a real hero, he has guts to speak truth like a real Hero.
Soumyadip D.3 days
Rajanikanth Is Right...❤️❤️