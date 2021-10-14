back
What's The Truth Behind Savarkar's Mercy Petitions?
Gandhi or Savarkar? Whose idea was it for Savarkar to file mercy petitions to the British?
14/10/2021 6:48 PMupdated: 14/10/2021 9:22 PM
286 comments
Shria day
Just Chaos, One should have historically sound to say about such topics. Afterall freedom fight was not for politics, it's social reform.
Imran U.a day
Gandhiji told and he killed Gandhiji .. and u r selling nation for last 7 years
Fredrick T.2 days
Stop this fooling around the citizens are fed up of you
Suchitra D.2 days
𝑨𝒔 𝒂 𝑩𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒍𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒔𝒉𝒊 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒖 𝒘𝒆 𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒂𝒇𝒆𝒕𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝑩𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒍𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒔𝒉𝒊 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒔.✊ · Reply · 13m
Suchitra D.2 days
Suchitra D.2 days
Suchitra D.2 days
Suchitra D.2 days
Suchitra D.2 days
Suchitra D.2 days
Suchitra D.2 days
Anindya D.2 days
So now it is confirmed that BEER (वीर्य) Savarkar was a coward.
Alon B.2 days
Haan Mahatma Gandhi ji ney south africa sey hi watsapp kar k savarkar ko mercy petition likhney ko kaha tha. Maan liya Rajnath ji. 🙏
Pramod S.2 days
WhatsApp University knowledge 🤣🤣🤣
Prashaant S.2 days
Brut india your this proof is doctorured .. You are spreading wrong msg
Lal M.2 days
Only One Mantra of Survival for these Illitrates ..."Jhoot bolo ..Baar Baar Jhoot boolo har baar Jhoot boolo ...Jab jab bool sakte ho Jhoot boolo" Jhoot Boolo Jhoot Boolo .. Jhoot boolo"
Gaurav S.2 days
Jo sarkar nikammi hai vo sarkar :______badalni hai
Joydeep A.2 days
I wonder who are we to judge! Can we place our hand to the heart and claim to do / sacrifice / suffer for our nation like these people have done! Belittling people who did much for our nation is as bad as using them to score brownie points in politics!
Neeraj S.2 days
Savarkar and Godse -Terrorist. Very good they were killed.
Jaswant S.2 days
Peole want work and Gandhi notes and not your lecture and savarkar.4 ghujarati and ghugi have alredy looted too much in 7 years. Give detail of 3000kg of heroin commission of Raffles and assets of shahji putt and Tendulkar. Sonu sood detail people know. Bale bale .when next visit to paris. Last time took sikh regiment to putin. This time take Rss jatha to putin. Bolo jsr and satsri akal.