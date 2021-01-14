back

What’s Up With India’s Ink Attacks?

We’ve seen eggs, tomatoes, and shoes flung at politicians in the past. But over the years, in India, a different kind of weapon is increasingly being used to both intimidate political opponents and register protest... Ink.

14/01/2021 2:57 PM
  • 53K
  • 14

Politics

    

14 comments

  • Mang T.
    an hour

    This is the work of paid worker,if you pay money they will do anything...that's all

  • Vikash D.
    an hour

    Brut, आप इंक डालने की घटनाओं की आलोचना करते है वीडियो डालते है , लेकिन कभी भी सोमनाथ भारती जैसो के बेहूदा बयान की आलोचना करते नाहींपाये गए, न ही उनकी आलोचना का कोई वीडियो आपकी तरफ से आया क्या brut सोमनाथ भारती के बेहूदगी भरे बयान का समर्थन करते है?

  • Nimesh B.
    3 hours

    अर्बन नक्सल की यही हालत होगी

  • Minhaj K.
    10 hours

    # & responsible for this

  • Riju P.
    12 hours

    Humare desh mai murkh kutch jeyada hi hai. En anbhakt ko nehi dikhta,aj bjp k baje se desh kitne niche chale gaye .firbhi tum murkh log enko support karte ho. 🙏. Kutch toh sharam karo salo. Or CHACHA petrol ka dam kab kam karoge

  • Trinadh O.
    14 hours

    Good kind of honor to anti Hindustan goons who are boot liking to china and paki country..😡🤘🤙🤙🤙🤙🤙

  • Raj S.
    14 hours

    Majority of Indian politicians are in politics for self and family gain not for the service to the nation.

  • Hemendra C.
    15 hours

    I never understood that guy who had throw the ink, he always stand with them very closely and carried a good confidence. Matlab sab chaal h, OR kaha kaha h janta ko pagal banaoge bas apna sikka khada rakhna h..

  • Ashish S.
    15 hours

    Wish if I could throw some at couple of fb pages.

  • Ra J.
    15 hours

    Here majority of leaders are from AAP and Congress party. Just imagine if these kind of things done on BJP leaders means, that person will be killed by BJP goons

  • Doren N.
    15 hours

    Holi hai bhai. Pls enjoy

  • El A.
    15 hours

    Dhruv rathee dekh tera malik baja

  • El A.
    15 hours

    Kejriwal ke pade de thappad pe thappad. Dhruv rathee ki fati gaaaaa....nd

  • Rohit S.
    15 hours

    Syaahi me wo maza kaha , jo thappad me hii - Lord Kejriwal

