What’s Up With India’s Ink Attacks?
We’ve seen eggs, tomatoes, and shoes flung at politicians in the past. But over the years, in India, a different kind of weapon is increasingly being used to both intimidate political opponents and register protest... Ink.
14/01/2021 2:57 PM
14 comments
Mang T.an hour
This is the work of paid worker,if you pay money they will do anything...that's all
Vikash D.an hour
Brut, आप इंक डालने की घटनाओं की आलोचना करते है वीडियो डालते है , लेकिन कभी भी सोमनाथ भारती जैसो के बेहूदा बयान की आलोचना करते नाहींपाये गए, न ही उनकी आलोचना का कोई वीडियो आपकी तरफ से आया क्या brut सोमनाथ भारती के बेहूदगी भरे बयान का समर्थन करते है?
Nimesh B.3 hours
अर्बन नक्सल की यही हालत होगी
Minhaj K.10 hours
# & responsible for this
Riju P.12 hours
Humare desh mai murkh kutch jeyada hi hai. En anbhakt ko nehi dikhta,aj bjp k baje se desh kitne niche chale gaye .firbhi tum murkh log enko support karte ho. 🙏. Kutch toh sharam karo salo. Or CHACHA petrol ka dam kab kam karoge
Trinadh O.14 hours
Good kind of honor to anti Hindustan goons who are boot liking to china and paki country..😡🤘🤙🤙🤙🤙🤙
Raj S.14 hours
Majority of Indian politicians are in politics for self and family gain not for the service to the nation.
Hemendra C.15 hours
I never understood that guy who had throw the ink, he always stand with them very closely and carried a good confidence. Matlab sab chaal h, OR kaha kaha h janta ko pagal banaoge bas apna sikka khada rakhna h..
Ashish S.15 hours
Wish if I could throw some at couple of fb pages.
Ra J.15 hours
Here majority of leaders are from AAP and Congress party. Just imagine if these kind of things done on BJP leaders means, that person will be killed by BJP goons
Doren N.15 hours
Holi hai bhai. Pls enjoy
El A.15 hours
Dhruv rathee dekh tera malik baja
El A.15 hours
Kejriwal ke pade de thappad pe thappad. Dhruv rathee ki fati gaaaaa....nd
Rohit S.15 hours
Syaahi me wo maza kaha , jo thappad me hii - Lord Kejriwal