What Sadhguru Said About Migration In 2018
In order to gather support for the citizenship law, PM Modi tweeted out a video of Sadhguru's explanation of CAA and NRC. Last year, this was Kangana Ranaut asking Sadhguru about the best way to deal with illegal immigration.
12/31/2019 8:55 AMupdated: 01/13/2020 11:08 AM
Mujahid S.01/05/2020 06:50
female Akshay kumaar
Satish J.01/04/2020 02:37
Tumare mulla log bhi bahot kuch bolte he wo bhi dal na
Abdul M.01/03/2020 20:57
, , Bhai log, ye bhi dekh lo, Kya kahe the inhone pahle
Raghu S.01/03/2020 16:45
Arn J.01/03/2020 14:40
A man that doesn't believe the existence of God the creator. He only believes on himself.
Shiv B.01/03/2020 11:27
See brut, again as per his master's order trying to defame hindus
Kannan M.01/03/2020 04:51
This guy is Fraud and he took a land of elephants and he doesn't have any rights to say anything against national interest..
Dheeraj D.01/02/2020 19:26
👌❤️
Nicky A.01/02/2020 17:25
Kangana and Sadguru 🤣🤣
Guruprasad B.01/02/2020 09:22
You will surely say something which is not in the syllabus
A k.01/02/2020 08:23
Both are double standard person, in real life,
Sushant M.01/01/2020 21:37
Sadhguru is such a sellout
Kamal S.01/01/2020 20:28
Indian had its run of spiritual leaders and tantric legends ( some turning to politics and ministerial posts 😏 ) Its enough we had rather have reasonable scientists that are hailed for their work than some old guy with fully grown beard giving spiritual advice for sale
Nazrul I.01/01/2020 19:17
It is shameful to a person Like Sadguru when we see that he has been purchased by the Government.
Kumar S.01/01/2020 18:32
it is time that i leave this man....
Ameer P.01/01/2020 16:05
He himself didnt read the article but asks others to read it irony. Sad guru
Rashmi R.01/01/2020 14:35
I support NRC
Khan A.01/01/2020 14:18
Communist government of Kerala repeals "CAA" Will Congress and AAP-ruled states also show such courage officially?
Vaidik M.01/01/2020 14:09
But in humanity there is no place for any religion perspective. And we know your opinion on demonetization and GST so 🥱
Aman K.01/01/2020 11:45
Clearly mentioned without accounting this is really a Congress channel. And han laughing react krne waalo zindgi majaak ban jayegi par Act wapas nhi hoga.