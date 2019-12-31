back

What Sadhguru Said About Migration In 2018

In order to gather support for the citizenship law, PM Modi tweeted out a video of Sadhguru's explanation of CAA and NRC. Last year, this was Kangana Ranaut asking Sadhguru about the best way to deal with illegal immigration.

12/31/2019 8:55 AMupdated: 01/13/2020 11:08 AM
  • 313.4k
  • 216

193 comments

  • Mujahid S.
    01/05/2020 06:50

    female Akshay kumaar

  • Satish J.
    01/04/2020 02:37

    Tumare mulla log bhi bahot kuch bolte he wo bhi dal na

  • Abdul M.
    01/03/2020 20:57

    , , Bhai log, ye bhi dekh lo, Kya kahe the inhone pahle

  • Raghu S.
    01/03/2020 16:45

    Qq

  • Arn J.
    01/03/2020 14:40

    A man that doesn't believe the existence of God the creator. He only believes on himself.

  • Shiv B.
    01/03/2020 11:27

    See brut, again as per his master's order trying to defame hindus

  • Kannan M.
    01/03/2020 04:51

    This guy is Fraud and he took a land of elephants and he doesn't have any rights to say anything against national interest..

  • Dheeraj D.
    01/02/2020 19:26

    👌❤️

  • Nicky A.
    01/02/2020 17:25

    Kangana and Sadguru 🤣🤣

  • Guruprasad B.
    01/02/2020 09:22

    You will surely say something which is not in the syllabus

  • A k.
    01/02/2020 08:23

    Both are double standard person, in real life,

  • Sushant M.
    01/01/2020 21:37

    Sadhguru is such a sellout

  • Kamal S.
    01/01/2020 20:28

    Indian had its run of spiritual leaders and tantric legends ( some turning to politics and ministerial posts 😏 ) Its enough we had rather have reasonable scientists that are hailed for their work than some old guy with fully grown beard giving spiritual advice for sale

  • Nazrul I.
    01/01/2020 19:17

    It is shameful to a person Like Sadguru when we see that he has been purchased by the Government.

  • Kumar S.
    01/01/2020 18:32

    it is time that i leave this man....

  • Ameer P.
    01/01/2020 16:05

    He himself didnt read the article but asks others to read it irony. Sad guru

  • Rashmi R.
    01/01/2020 14:35

    I support NRC

  • Khan A.
    01/01/2020 14:18

    Communist government of Kerala repeals "CAA" Will Congress and AAP-ruled states also show such courage officially?

  • Vaidik M.
    01/01/2020 14:09

    But in humanity there is no place for any religion perspective. And we know your opinion on demonetization and GST so 🥱

  • Aman K.
    01/01/2020 11:45

    Clearly mentioned without accounting this is really a Congress channel. And han laughing react krne waalo zindgi majaak ban jayegi par Act wapas nhi hoga.