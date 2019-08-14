What Unity Means To Kanhaiya Kumar

A woman asked Kanhaiya Kumar to represent a united India. This was his powerful response.
4752 comments
Victor L.4 days
People here supporting the girl are those who got zero in political science in their highschool days 🤣🤣🤣 unity in diversity did all of you didn't see that slogan on your god damn books india is made up of different cultures which diversify from place to place if we are speaking of one ness here then it's just like converting a democratic land into a dictatorship and now look at the cab problem in the northeast the government is saying that they will accept all the illegal immigrants accept Muslim that's quite fucked up
Ravi C.4 days
Kuchh bhi anab-sanap answer deta hai kyonki abhi abhi Politics me enter kia hai jis se kuch bhi bol kar nikal jata hai..agar bjp ka palra bhari huwa to Congress ko blem krta hai aur congress ka plra bhari huwa toe bjp ko blame krta hai
Sagar S.4 days
Chutiya saala
Prudhvi K.5 days
He made a protest against hanging of parliament attacks convict. And he speaking about india. What a shame
Sitanshu K.12/09/2019 08:40
Desh k liye pyar numaish ki cheez nhi h. Need your revert here
Vijay B.11/05/2019 17:56
A great man..we need people like this
Kundan11/01/2019 15:51
Gajab answer
Salmaan K.09/23/2019 20:42
💕
Ismail K.09/22/2019 22:09
Supar man
Saif A.09/22/2019 19:37
I am sure she belongs to BJP as she is demanding for one nation,one religion and one man power in india...what have already happening there...hindu religion only nd modi the one man powered king only in the so called biggest democracy of the world🤦🏻♂️
Ninad G.09/22/2019 11:02
Commies deserve nothing but free helicopter rides
Talar T.09/21/2019 15:22
Arnab version of girl??
Amit N.09/21/2019 10:20
Chutiya anti national communist.
Pankaj K.09/21/2019 09:31
The way she is asking, got money for this.
Jahid A.09/21/2019 07:08
This girl is so much irritating to listen.
Miyani G.09/21/2019 06:51
harami
Sunny P.09/21/2019 05:33
Bhagao bhudsi vala ko, esni hi nara dia tha na " bharat tere tukra honga ensala ensala" ab oneness pe physolophy jhar raha
Abhijeet K.09/21/2019 03:39
Lol a Communist is talking about Diversity.... 🤣
Hitesh B.09/21/2019 03:32
Impressed by his answer
Prabhat T.09/20/2019 20:09
The big fun is the communist party talking about the Indian democracy Communists talking about saving democracy lol 😂 And trained apes clapping about it