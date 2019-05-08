back

What You'll Find At Every Thackeray Rally.

Chhatrapati Shivaji, Powerpoint and Lava Re Video. Here's what you'll see when Raj Thackeray holds a rally. 🎤

05/08/2019 12:30 PM
  • 780.2k
  • 552

Politics

444 comments

  • Piyush J.
    06/09/2019 14:43

    a biggggg zero

  • Shadab J.
    06/09/2019 04:29

    Jay hind

  • Rohan S.
    06/09/2019 03:00

    zaraa laava video

  • Jerry G.
    06/08/2019 20:35

    very brave and powerfull person only raj saheb thakrey

  • Jerry G.
    06/08/2019 20:35

    Awsome leader

  • Sohan N.
    06/08/2019 17:01

    watch 0:47 onwards

  • Satender K.
    06/08/2019 16:18

    Chutiya election fir bhi bjp ke sath ladenge

  • Arvind V.
    06/08/2019 16:10

    Ye bas hate krta hai.. No qualities of leadership..people of Maharashtra don't support him at all bcz he deserves it

  • Narendra P.
    06/08/2019 08:11

    Bhkkkkk 🤣🤣 येडझव आहे हा

  • Bhushan P.
    06/08/2019 08:08

    tag father

  • Pruthviraj B.
    06/08/2019 08:00

    https://youtu.be/SR4zjT5PNio For those who can think wisely 😉

  • Lionel S.
    06/08/2019 05:12

    This punk doesnt even know that 84 toilets a hour is possible with 840 workers..😂

  • Vinal G.
    06/07/2019 08:07

    How many seats MNS won in lok sabha selection?

  • Tarik P.
    06/06/2019 15:57

    Fact checking of MODIfied Lies. 😂😂😂

  • Navya S.
    06/06/2019 13:37

    Mitrooooooo abb EVM hack EVM hack chillaao 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Sai S.
    06/05/2019 12:41

    Jai sivaji Maharashtra

  • Sai S.
    06/05/2019 12:41

    Great man

  • Viraj J.
    06/04/2019 15:39

    You forgot to mention fake edited videos and lack of facts

  • Siddharth N.
    06/04/2019 13:14

    Bol bacchan

  • Alakh K.
    06/04/2019 08:43

    Ab dekh lo video laga kar 5saal tak