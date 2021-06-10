back
When A 6-Year-Old Girl Called Out Sexism
"Why man-made? Why can’t it be people-made?" We got six woman achievers to answer six-year-old Teresa Manimala's important question. Listen up!
10/06/2021 2:30 PMupdated: 10/06/2021 2:31 PM
- 1.3M
- 27.1K
- 1.8K
1513 comments
Shohan G.4 hours
First of all change history into herstory i have a huge problem with that!
Lokito S.4 hours
Why is women!
Vivekavardhan C.10 hours
Oh bhai.. (Behen in this case) "man" doesn't mean only male. We term human as man while writing. It doesn't have a gender. Like we call 24hrs "A day" but it includes both day and night. Similar to that
Shreya K.10 hours
This little girl has my heart ❤️. No matter how dumb these men sound in the comment section, we know where the world is going. More power to the girls❤️
Sarfaraz K.a day
Woman is a derivative of man both literally and metaphorically. Feminists have a hard time accepting that. In the Muslim faith, Hauva (Peace be upon her) was made off Aadam's rib (Peace be upon him), Eve was made off Adam's rib (Christian faith). Similarly, Shatarupa was created by Brahma (Santan faith).
RuHfai R.a day
F
Rajat R.a day
Now next it will be why it is human not huwoman and why it is person not perdaughter 😂😂😂😂😂 Stop this pseudo feminism yaar there are many major problems in country and I think we should be discussing that instead of crying over little things that were there forever And actually that time man was referred to all human beings that's why it is what it is To confirm it you can refer to Google for man's meaning or a dictionary tooo
Sreejith A.a day
Ohh cutie pie...you got great doubts...,💕💕
Jyoti B.a day
Right said dear
Sagnic G.2 days
Toder bal ai society tai taka uchit noi! Faltu akbare ;sobaata problem # dedicated
Prakash S.2 days
man seriously i rolled my eyes so hard to this
Titly S.2 days
This is a very genuine question asked by a child. Generations are changing. Also English or any other language was made in such a scenario where man meant strength and woman were meant to nurture. So hence general english always tells anything that is strong/angry to refer as a man and anything that provides comfort/love as a woman. Whatever she says maybe a very small step but needs the change.
Saneya T.2 days
Being just an optimistic mind, for me these are linguistics nothing to do with gender orientation , this little innocent mind is asking a relevant linguistics question, which is absolutely normal as a explorer mind in this tender age. Instead of answering her about the gender biasness please explain her the approach of its use in a sentence. Their is no harm calling it "Mankind" or "Mother Nature". All is the approach how you get things on a positive and respectful for both genders 🙂
Jack S.2 days
Wow, I can’t believe that with all the public backing, all of the funding, all of the education available that feminism should be able to provide to poor Indians across the sea, and what do they do? “Why is it not people made”? Is this a joke? “Stereotypes”? You can’t be bothered to teach ACTUAL practical skills that these children could use?
Rakesh M.2 days
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 . 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️
Morrison D.2 days
your argument is based on ifs and buts. Watch bear grylls “men vs woemn “episode.the episode is based on what if women had all freedom . there’s were queens in the past who started wars. If men hadn’t defended the country , the women and children in their country would be captured and raped multiple times by multiple people. Most criminals r raised by single moms . Look at the prison stats. The thing is more u give women freedom , more they reveal their dark nature.
Pratik V.2 days
Are yar kuch bhi lekar shuru ho jate ho.. change bhi krdoge to kya hoga.. usse acha kuch kam krlo.. in sb me kyu pdna..
Sourav S.2 days
bokachoda der kandokarkhana
Ankita A.2 days
True
Omar F.2 days
There's still Man in mankind!