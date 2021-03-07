back
When A Cobra Entered An MP School
A venomous snake entered the premises of a school in Madhya Pradesh, posing a major threat to students and staff. Then an expert stepped in...
07/03/2021 4:27 PM
- 58.1K
- 230
- 10
9 comments
Subhajit B.a day
Ota Mithun gechhilo. Vote chaite.
Rahul G.2 days
One deadly snake entered kolkata yesterday 😂
Mayur S.2 days
'I am cobra, can kill in one bite': Mithun Chakraborty after joining BJP
Joydeep C.3 days
Are mithun da
Diptajit C.3 days
Is that Mithunda entered in the school of MP??
Hashir S.3 days
Every class has that one kid
Abdul A.3 days
Reuben B.3 days
There's common belief where there are snakes there is treasure. Here that treasure is education.
Praveen M.3 days
Venomous you mean leftist? Communist? Socialist? Brut?