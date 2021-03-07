back

When A Cobra Entered An MP School

A venomous snake entered the premises of a school in Madhya Pradesh, posing a major threat to students and staff. Then an expert stepped in...

07/03/2021 4:27 PM
  • 58.1K
  • 10

9 comments

  • Subhajit B.
    a day

    Ota Mithun gechhilo. Vote chaite.

  • Rahul G.
    2 days

    One deadly snake entered kolkata yesterday 😂

  • Mayur S.
    2 days

    'I am cobra, can kill in one bite': Mithun Chakraborty after joining BJP

  • Joydeep C.
    3 days

    Are mithun da

  • Diptajit C.
    3 days

    Is that Mithunda entered in the school of MP??

  • Hashir S.
    3 days

    Every class has that one kid

  • Abdul A.
    3 days

  • Reuben B.
    3 days

    There's common belief where there are snakes there is treasure. Here that treasure is education.

  • Praveen M.
    3 days

    Venomous you mean leftist? Communist? Socialist? Brut?

