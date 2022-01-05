back

When A Cop Assaulted A Train Passenger

This Kerala cop was suspended for what he did to a passenger on a moving train...

05/01/2022 2:57 PMupdated: 05/01/2022 3:32 PM
25 comments

  • Thomas K.
    5 days

    But this is no passenger. He has a criminal background of theft and assault and the police was called in because he was drunk and abusing women in the compartment. You can't expand police officer to kiss someone like this criminal

  • Khan A.
    5 days

    But why are they not able to allow online reservation and sell the ticket when train are empty and causing problems for passenger to travel ticket less and pay the fines. So they want to make revenue cheating like this very few people who no and can offered to pay fine travel what about the loss railways are making by not providing reservation for running trains.

  • Atharva K.
    5 days

    Police are assholes then from whatever state it may be the worse ones comes from maharastra. They have lost credibility of being police officer.

  • Partner H.
    5 days

    Book him for 6 months in jail and fire him

  • Lesly C.
    5 days

    Passengers are useless and cops are crooked.

  • S P.
    5 days

    Lol as usual brut won't show full story as it will debunk its narrative of hate

  • Mel T.
    6 days

    Is kicking a common man the right way while handling the passenger 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

  • Sajitha R.
    6 days

    Brut spreading incomplete news..the man was harassig women passengers when other men in the compartment were notatleast reacting..taz y dey took help from police..Brut, plz check the credibility of your reports before spreading it...only the keralites here knows the truth..look how people from other states are criticizing the police officer due to your inadequate reporting...

  • Sacchit R.
    6 days

    Um. There is no train such as " Malvani " Express. It's the Maveli Express.

  • Ravish S.
    6 days

    Law and order issues

  • Glb H.
    6 days

    Not good officer.

  • Arun K.
    6 days

    Keeping him suspension is not the solution to this incident.....person underwent the pain should get pay the loss of his respect...also the cop should revert from his post to constable level or should terminate him ....

  • Brut India
    6 days

    All the possible fines you can end up paying on the Indian railways: https://www.livemint.com/money/personal-finance/fines-you-might-end-up-paying-if-your-break-rules-on-indian-railways-11580271990594.html

  • Ayekpe A.
    6 days

    https://t.me/+8Z6S1yZ0-hdjNTI0

  • Lipson P.
    6 days

    This passenger was without ticket. He is a regular public nuisance and had many police cases. He was drunken & showed Nudity infront of women passengers and TTE summoned police help. Police response was natural.

  • Mary S.
    6 days

    When police come into a crime scene, their job is to defuse the situation not think “he” is a hero in some movie. No policeman can act as judge, jury and punisher. Disgusting for men to behave badly with women but more disgusting that a paid peacekeeper acts violently. Will it take months or years for everyone to recognise this. It is call RESPECT for oneself and others around. Please refrain from acting like animals

  • A V.
    6 days

    This news is incomplete Brut. That man has many cases of harassing women too.

  • Raveendran P.
    6 days

    Brute is nowadays spreading lies and falsehoods which is welcome from prostitute media but the real facts about the incident is already come out and the policeman is now a hero in Kerala.Some miscreants were misbehaving with lady passengers who were travelling in the maveli express who complaintes to the TTE who called rly police to take necessary action against the miscreants.But the this man refused to vacate the compartment and abused the police officials.Had he not taken stern action there would have been a rape and murder in the train as happened in govid chami case.That criminal is now in police custody and undergone many jail terms for rape murder and heinous crimes and such a man us eulogised by prostitute media.

  • Githeesh K.
    6 days

    What a hell he is doing where humanity.

  • Sreeshaj S.
    6 days

    What the cop did was wrong , the passenger was without a ticket and TT called the railway police . The person who was being kicked is a serial offender and harress women there are multiple cases filed against him by local police which came to light later on .

