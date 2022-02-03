back

When A Man Posed As A VIP And Threatened Cops

"We're the government, you're the servants." This man in Madhya Pradesh posed as a minister's nephew and thought it gave him the licence to abuse cops. But fate had something else in store for him. Watch here...

02/02/2022 4:27 PMupdated: 03/02/2022 1:09 AM
164 comments

  • Phurba D.
    a day

    Fatt Gaya na gaand 😝

  • Pankaj B.
    2 days

    🤣

  • Vishwadeep P.
    2 days

    Ye sarkar nahi Gandi naali k keede h sale...

  • Ramneet S.
    2 days

    Jai SRI RAM... MERA BHARAT MAHAN 🇮🇳

  • Manvendra S.
    2 days

    rajput hi lg rha ldka koi jankari h kha ki video h

  • Shweta K.
    2 days

    You don't get forgiveness for insulting policeman .you have to get arrested to your crime for insulting policeman in there duty

  • Roshan L.
    3 days

    Ha to abhi inko jail me q nahi dala jata .sab ek saman he tooooo

  • Tanweer M.
    3 days

    Kya mazak banya haii police ka .police thoda to sharam karke ander dalo isko…

  • Farook S.
    3 days

    Sala kyu peteh ho itne

  • Aniket G.
    3 days

    Karthik Rajangam

  • Kaleem J.
    3 days

    Chacha Vidhayak h Humare - by Amazon Prime 🤣🤣

  • Zarar K.
    3 days

    Yene nashay me tatti kar di wa ji wa

  • Betsy G.
    3 days

    Pathetic

  • Amey K.
    3 days

    GMD diya k nahi?

  • Mostaque A.
    3 days

    Original Farzi.

  • Nimmy J.
    3 days

    And if he were indeed ,he would have got away with this behaviour,

  • Angoo B.
    4 days

    Hope he gets a sound trashing and lathi afterwards

  • Devendra C.
    4 days

    Ooo bhai aa gya swaad😂

  • Sulaiman A.
    4 days

    Orang Mabuk Dilayan

  • Deepak B.
    4 days

    Chacha Vidhayak hai Humare series ko seriously le gaye the ye

