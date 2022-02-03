back
When A Man Posed As A VIP And Threatened Cops
"We're the government, you're the servants." This man in Madhya Pradesh posed as a minister's nephew and thought it gave him the licence to abuse cops. But fate had something else in store for him. Watch here...
02/02/2022 4:27 PMupdated: 03/02/2022 1:09 AM
Phurba D.a day
Fatt Gaya na gaand 😝
Pankaj B.2 days
🤣
Vishwadeep P.2 days
Ye sarkar nahi Gandi naali k keede h sale...
Ramneet S.2 days
Jai SRI RAM... MERA BHARAT MAHAN 🇮🇳
Manvendra S.2 days
rajput hi lg rha ldka koi jankari h kha ki video h
Shweta K.2 days
You don't get forgiveness for insulting policeman .you have to get arrested to your crime for insulting policeman in there duty
Roshan L.3 days
Ha to abhi inko jail me q nahi dala jata .sab ek saman he tooooo
Tanweer M.3 days
Kya mazak banya haii police ka .police thoda to sharam karke ander dalo isko…
Farook S.3 days
Sala kyu peteh ho itne
Aniket G.3 days
Karthik Rajangam
Kaleem J.3 days
Chacha Vidhayak h Humare - by Amazon Prime 🤣🤣
Zarar K.3 days
Yene nashay me tatti kar di wa ji wa
Betsy G.3 days
Pathetic
Amey K.3 days
GMD diya k nahi?
Mostaque A.3 days
Original Farzi.
Nimmy J.3 days
And if he were indeed ,he would have got away with this behaviour,
Angoo B.4 days
Hope he gets a sound trashing and lathi afterwards
Devendra C.4 days
Ooo bhai aa gya swaad😂
Sulaiman A.4 days
Orang Mabuk Dilayan
Deepak B.4 days
Chacha Vidhayak hai Humare series ko seriously le gaye the ye