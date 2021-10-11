back
When A Minister Blamed Women For Not Having Kids
“Lots of modern women in India want to stay single.” How did the Karnataka’s health minister’s speech on mental health veer off into this?
11/10/2021 1:49 PM
- 74K
- 849
- 192
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
184 comments
Sumon A.6 hours
Don't worry if 10 Indian women do not want to give birth, then 90 Indian women will be ready to give birth of 1000 children in their lifetime. Over population will destroy India no matter how rich they become globally
Shyama C.7 hours
Embrace the cultural change it’s here to stay
Shyama C.7 hours
Lots of single women in India staying single and how does this turn into a mental health issue does not jell !
Adebayo T.9 hours
I really can't believe that they used someone like him for minister for health I can't believe that I don't think they check his brain before putting him in that position because I can't believe they use someone like him who think women are just trash that you can use any how I think I know why Mr minister he's saying all this rubbish is because he has got to know that women are not objects anymore that's why he's saying this so he can confuse some stupid and brainless men like him out there I think now that he knows that he can't just use women anyhow anymore is trying to make a stupid statement about women and now so in his brainless mind now he thought let me just say this out there so men like me will know how to control and trash their women
Adebayo T.9 hours
I really think this guy need to be hospitalized because I don't think he have sense at all I think he wants women to be a slave or I don't understand He doesn't want women to be independent and I think he wants women to be a baby maker machine that's what he wants and maybe they should check his home I'm very sure he's using his wife sister, daughter has a slave, a woman who married this kind of a man has make the biggest mistake of her life and I hope that kind of a woman survived this kind of a crazy man I pray so and I don't understand how this concern medical stuff I don't understand so if a woman decided not to give birth how does that concern him I don't think that is his business in the first place if a woman decided not to give birth that is her decision, you are not the one that will carry the baby for her so why are you saying rubbish about women this is why a lot of women are suffering in India and in the world because a man like him we treat a woman like a trash I think they need to put him in a mental asylum
Deep R.10 hours
The very first sentence made me stop the video, lot of Modern women wants to be single 😂🤣😂🤣 what about the olden days guys who chosse to work and accomplished their wish and stayed single for 30/40 years to end up getting married to a 14 year girls,? U want that to come back in 2021? Idiot
Khyati D.11 hours
Our culture and tradition needs change. A change in mindset of acceptance rather complaining of about it. And our government isn't yet efficient that people can be dependent on them for adulthood and oldage.
Christina D.11 hours
What a speech on Mental health, Shame to have u as health minister so called Dr. Sudhakar
Shabana R.11 hours
It's just not women who want to stay single...lot of men don't want to get married...why aren't you talking about them...why only women are considered as a carrier of values and ethics...where does men's ethics lies..when men will get over their patriarchal nature. When will they understand that women are equal to them in every respect
Rekha L.14 hours
Whether a woman or man should get married is completely his/ her choice. Do not vomit 'trash" . People like him are a burden for the Party Do not pin the blame on 'Western value system" There are so many traditional Indians who prefer to remain single ( by choice) People like you would tarnish the image of New India.
Rashmi P.14 hours
Not worth giving this man any footage... Brut India.
Merlin A.14 hours
Ok. Now that was funny. 😂😂😂😂😂
Sebin A.17 hours
What is he saying? There is no connection between any of the sentences, he is just blabbering random generic sentences completely incoherent speach
Rutuja D.17 hours
😂
Jyoti P.18 hours
This is what happens when education minister thinks he knows it all.. this is pure ignorance and misogyny.. still in most parts of India women are not allowed to work. Even When they are allowed to work .. they get no support from family and even if they survive it all post marriage.. pregnancy they drop out due to lack of support.. still these so called people representatives/ministers shamelessly put forth their low thinking in public platform..which this influence negetive thinking.. instead of working towards betterment of women.. increasing girls' education rate this minister showing off his low thinking.
Dilna S.19 hours
I went to tutor his children and I was so happy to see such well-mannered kids and even his wife was so generous and kind. But didn't expect this from you Sir.
Sonu R.19 hours
True
Rafikul I.21 hours
Agreed
Shane A.a day
Who made him a minister by the way 🤮🤢🤢 SICK MENTALITY!!!
Sumitra K.a day
Is the minister not aware that population explosion is our biggest problem ?