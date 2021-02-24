back

When A Modi Mimic Walked Into A Fuel Station

Comedian Shyam Rangeela thought he was making a lighthearted video about soaring petrol prices. A petrol pump operator didn't find it too funny... 🤷🏽‍♂️

24/02/2021 3:05 PM
  • 449.4K
  • 488

422 comments

  • Saroj K.
    2 hours

    Very nice

  • Shan F.
    3 hours

    We support you

  • Nitin G.
    3 hours

    Bhai saheb ke oppose me gaye to samjo Mar Gaye... Hitler hai bhai

  • Mariano F.
    4 hours

    If the petrol pump owner dosen't respect Indian laws then the pump should be set on fire.

  • Munavar H.
    4 hours

    Dictatorship

  • Vishvesh K.
    4 hours

    It was very good comedy..

  • Nekha M.
    5 hours

    No problem..🙂🙂keep on vloging..👍👍I support✊✊✊..

  • Hum L.
    5 hours

    He no need to apologize for anyone. He showed reality of India.

  • Manjesh S.
    5 hours

    Its very sad that u cant even speak over the high prices of petrol😔..keep your lawyer ready whenever u post something against the govt😂

  • Obaid B.
    5 hours

    Instead of pointing out each person. government must Improve themself. They means that world is wrong only they r right.

  • Sameer T.
    5 hours

    Log toh bolegehi...logo ka kya hai...tum video banana mat chodna...😎

  • Lakshya S.
    6 hours

    Tu rangeela he sab rangeela rhe Modi ji tujko khud trofi denge

  • Lakshya S.
    6 hours

    Q maag rha he bhai galat NHI bola tum ne maafi vo log mag ne aaenge aab too

  • Arya P.
    6 hours

    Keep it up. Best wishes❤

  • Sajid L.
    6 hours

    कभी सोचा नहीं था के एक ऐसी प्रजाति भी आएगी जो महंगाई को भी देश हित कहेगी ! कोन है सब जानते ही है, श्याम रंगीला बहेतरिन वीडियो बनाते हो brave man👍🏻

  • Rajnikant P.
    6 hours

    Shyam bhai , jin logo ki chhabi kharab hui he , muje dar he aapko desh - Drohi na bata de.😃😃

  • Rakesh R.
    7 hours

    Choir hai jo apko darra rhy hai

  • John C.
    7 hours

    Monkeys thinks joke is a crime.

  • Naman J.
    7 hours

    isme sahab ki mimicry ki thi

  • Vicky L.
    7 hours

    Deshdrohi hai yah.....khatam😉

