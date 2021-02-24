back
When A Modi Mimic Walked Into A Fuel Station
Comedian Shyam Rangeela thought he was making a lighthearted video about soaring petrol prices. A petrol pump operator didn't find it too funny... 🤷🏽♂️
24/02/2021 3:05 PM
- 449.4K
- 13.3K
- 488
422 comments
Saroj K.2 hours
Very nice
Shan F.3 hours
We support you
Nitin G.3 hours
Bhai saheb ke oppose me gaye to samjo Mar Gaye... Hitler hai bhai
Mariano F.4 hours
If the petrol pump owner dosen't respect Indian laws then the pump should be set on fire.
Munavar H.4 hours
Dictatorship
Vishvesh K.4 hours
It was very good comedy..
Nekha M.5 hours
No problem..🙂🙂keep on vloging..👍👍I support✊✊✊..
Hum L.5 hours
He no need to apologize for anyone. He showed reality of India.
Manjesh S.5 hours
Its very sad that u cant even speak over the high prices of petrol😔..keep your lawyer ready whenever u post something against the govt😂
Obaid B.5 hours
Instead of pointing out each person. government must Improve themself. They means that world is wrong only they r right.
Sameer T.5 hours
Log toh bolegehi...logo ka kya hai...tum video banana mat chodna...😎
Lakshya S.6 hours
Tu rangeela he sab rangeela rhe Modi ji tujko khud trofi denge
Lakshya S.6 hours
Q maag rha he bhai galat NHI bola tum ne maafi vo log mag ne aaenge aab too
Arya P.6 hours
Keep it up. Best wishes❤
Sajid L.6 hours
कभी सोचा नहीं था के एक ऐसी प्रजाति भी आएगी जो महंगाई को भी देश हित कहेगी ! कोन है सब जानते ही है, श्याम रंगीला बहेतरिन वीडियो बनाते हो brave man👍🏻
Rajnikant P.6 hours
Shyam bhai , jin logo ki chhabi kharab hui he , muje dar he aapko desh - Drohi na bata de.😃😃
Rakesh R.7 hours
Choir hai jo apko darra rhy hai
John C.7 hours
Monkeys thinks joke is a crime.
Naman J.7 hours
isme sahab ki mimicry ki thi
Vicky L.7 hours
Deshdrohi hai yah.....khatam😉