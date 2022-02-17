back

When A Straight Woman Met A Drag Queen

"Nobody has seen a drag queen married to a cis-gender woman in India." They shared sarees, make up, and the rest of their lives. ❤

13/02/2022 4:27 PMupdated: 17/02/2022 8:31 AM
  • 745.8K
  • 297

219 comments

  • Tanay A.
    13 hours

    I would have suicide 😂🤢

  • Umme H.
    2 days

    yehi hota hai jb mazhab mein clearity na ho

  • Akshay K.
    4 days

    God bless the lovely alliance

  • Nouman A.
    5 days

    Gay hind

  • Ed W.
    5 days

    Wtf

  • Bliss O.
    6 days

    After their kid is born this pansexualulity is going to haunt the child

  • Meenu B.
    6 days

    Its all about couple chemistry…. What and how doesn’t matter

  • Dipsi S.
    6 days

    Nala supara drag queen 😂😂😂😂

  • Annie R.
    6 days

    The power of Love 💕

  • Kay S.
    6 days

    ee prema ni emani pilavali

  • Samika S.
    6 days

    pata nahi pan, tobacco, chuna and what not.. all stupidity. I don’t know where the world is heading🙄 specially people in india. It’s all for fame nothing else. Insane people yuckssss

  • Monika B.
    7 days

    he's not drag, he's a clown🤡

  • Nikhil S.
    7 days

    This stupidity has spread to India too … wow

  • Sanjay D.
    7 days

    Abey sale kya dikha dia ye

  • Saif A.
    17/02/2022 14:01

    I just don't have words to abuse this weird scoundrel

  • Siddharth S.
    17/02/2022 03:27

    इस वायरस का कोई वैक्सीन बनेगा क्या कभी

  • Ashutosh M.
    16/02/2022 21:56

    Kim jong please nuke us

  • Tanzin B.
    16/02/2022 21:08

    🤢

  • Nihal H.
    16/02/2022 18:43

    No wonder why they hate hijab

  • Atharv B.
    16/02/2022 18:18

    41% moment

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

