When A Toll Manager Taught Law To A Law Officer

It takes Rs. 80 to cross this toll plaza in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. In the car sat an Additional District Government Counsel. Outside stood the facility’s deputy manager. This is what went down between the two...

16/03/2021 4:27 PM
766 comments

  • Neel S.
    32 minutes

    For 80 rupees... 🙄

  • Dipankar P.
    an hour

    Our country needs such type of people's . We are proud of this person .

  • Shubham R.
    4 hours

    "..aap jaise log na jaane kahāñ baith gaye haiñ bakaya sach yeh hai ki agar bina ātmā ka aadmī court meiñ baithe toh usko nikāl denā chāhiye" what a line!!!👏👏👏👏👏

  • Sarath M.
    7 hours

    https://youtu.be/Hn6bNtohKDE

  • Bhagya S.
    7 hours

    Superb

  • Ashoke A.
    7 hours

    Shar ki BACCHA,sabbas bhai,

  • Lee W.
    8 hours

    Usd 1.20 for toll. The judge must be a clean one because he cant even pay it..🥰

  • Vinay K.
    8 hours

    Respect 💯

  • Pema C.
    8 hours

    What example is that unlawful govt officer setting They expect everything FOC free of cost and morever he is highly rude and disobedient in his attitude towards the toll Manager He needs to be recognized for keeping his cool and being so patient despite being confronted by a rude unlawful govt. official

  • Syed K.
    8 hours

    We need to terminate the service of culprit, he is no worth

  • Amjad K.
    8 hours

    Toll system ke khilaf Hain hum, Magar toll Vala banda apni duty Jo himmath se nibhaya hai vusko big salute hai humse

  • Rahul C.
    8 hours

    Wow he handled the situation perfectly.

  • Atish K.
    8 hours

    Very nice

  • Saleem H.
    8 hours

    Why free for high court judge

  • Udit C.
    9 hours

    80 rupay ke liye beizzati karwa raha hai..

  • Sangeer P.
    9 hours

    Guy spoke like a real hero. No blah blah but just facts and logic....

  • Sweta G.
    9 hours

    well done...sir....

  • Yuvi S.
    9 hours

    Toll plaza is a scam regardless of this.

  • Madhu S.
    9 hours

    Instead the government should simply ask each and every citizen to pay toll and exempted categories get it reimbursed latter...

  • Mukti S.
    9 hours

    Beautiful

