When A UPSC Topper Thanked His Girlfriend
The 2018 UPSC topper became a social media star for publicly thanking his girlfriend for offering him support. But this is why Kanishak Kataria’s achievement was truly significant. 📚💑
04/09/2019 10:52 AMupdated: 04/09/2019 10:55 AM
Masira S.05/04/2019 10:16
mehnat kar.
Gajanan L.05/04/2019 06:37
Why this page bring the dalit and reservation in this post. Just to get like and comments. The guy studying in IIT having girlfriend in japan must be above middle class , why he need to top consider himself as dalit and use reservation?
Satyarthi S.05/03/2019 05:02
Ye haram Jada chamar jati ka kabhi baba sahab Ambedkar Ko thanks kahte nhi Suna gya
Rajendra K.05/02/2019 17:33
Better to focus on his hardwork and excellent achievement rather than advertising of his caste ...discriminatory and disgusting tactics of media
Dipto B.05/02/2019 16:50
sudhu dekhbi ki6u bolbina
Sowmiya S.05/02/2019 06:26
Best wishes for him.. Hope he will serve his best to the nation.
Yamini P.04/29/2019 06:51
Disclaimer : With no offense to anyone's opinion or feelings Seriously, , without background check u r giving this article. I agree , ppl have been suffered and suppressed and it's going on today also but how many generations of the same family should use the quota to go on. When one generation have come out of the suppression and now availing the same or more facility/infrastructure as of atleast middle class family with lot of tough efforts, isnt it the duty of next generation to leave the quota and struggle equally not only to uplift the level of competition but also to give more opportunity to still struggling quota ppl for better life !!
Nikhil G.04/28/2019 11:50
I thnk all indian high class ppl(mostly r so calld upprcaste) shld admit their childrn in gov schools so that all studnts across the cntry get equal quality educatn...thn nly it will be fair talk about merit nd all...nd resrvatn is nt garibi hatao progrm...ppl in india asks surname to idntify ones caste if they fail they directly ask"kaun jaat ho?" Y do we need to knw othrs castes..an avg indian mind is sick ethr they r nt realisd or they feel proud abt it
Kabir04/28/2019 11:08
Is Reservation there in bhartiya constitution? Or advancement?
Jyotsna R.04/28/2019 04:08
Constitution of india has providedReservation for socially n educationally backward people so that they can enhance their living standard but people like Tina n katariya who pursued their education from instititution like DU n IIT are really a backward class.It really amaze me.One the one hand they are writing ethics paper n simultaneously following unethical practices
Atiksha G.04/27/2019 15:45
This is what I was talking about 😂
Vandna M.04/26/2019 15:19
Kb tk dalit rhenge ye log bhi..... Jo itni highly qualified aur economically strong family se belong krte hai
Saika P.04/26/2019 04:53
Both he and Tina Dabi are frauds. Both of their parents are not only well off but are also officers themselves who got jobs on quota basis. And a General guy who parents are lower middle class or poor will struggle to get a job inspite of having merit. And these assholes are supposed to represent the nation. They are disgrace to the profession
Ved W.04/17/2019 13:28
Your posts are dividing people , instead you should try to unite our Indian majority community.
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:43
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Allen H.04/17/2019 04:37
It's a battle between hardwork and walkovers not between castes
Bhavik N.04/17/2019 03:55
Rohan Chaubal lol 😅
Sameer Y.04/16/2019 04:04
Don't call him dalit he belongs to family of high ranking officers. So was tina dabi. They are not dalits. They got the best education best facilities. How they are still dalit.??
Gokulakrishnan K.04/13/2019 13:09
Oh my god!! None of these idiots seem to know that when someone becomes a topper in an exam, he has topped all others from every category. He didn't come first in SC alone but in general. Ironically all of them claim they would have conquered the world if reservation was not there and doesn't know this basic knowledge. 😂
Ijaz H.04/13/2019 06:06
So he was a SC That means the one who got second is actually the topper