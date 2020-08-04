back
When Advani’s Words Moved Modi To Tears
Long before rumours of their diminishing relationship, BJP stalwart LK Advani and Prime Minister Modi shared an emotional moment at the Central Hall of Parliament in 2014.
08/04/2020 9:55 AMupdated: 08/04/2020 9:57 AM
- 5.2m
- 60.5k
- 3.0k
2648 comments
Rizwan A.5 hours
Sub jhoot bola hai modi ne India ko destroy kr k rakh diya hai
Imran F.6 hours
gazab ka nautankibaaz hai
Shahalam S.6 hours
Bahot bada noutanki baaz hai
Asim K.6 hours
What a comedy😂😂😂
Manisha P.7 hours
Na yaar modi sares 6a
Tariq A.7 hours
Full of Drama...
Ammad H.7 hours
Political stunt to the extent, can't be describable 🤣
Arshad S.8 hours
Bharat maa hai bhajpa B maa hai toh desh ki janta bhai lagta yeh rishta bhulgaye Modiji practical me.. Andh bhakt ka parda jis din unki ankho se utarjayega wahi log rishte batayenge kaun kya lagta hai
Aashni8 hours
Director should deduct 2.5rs for his over acting
Taimoor F.8 hours
Jaise bharat meri ma ha wese hi America mera baap ha aj kal 😁😁😁
Reagan D.8 hours
pm of bjp not of india
Syed N.9 hours
Harami nasal ka haram zada
Anish B.9 hours
বানচোদ টাকে ফেলে কেলা ।
Manjur H.9 hours
Wah Oscar winning acting 😀
Dhirubha J.9 hours
નાટ બાજ મદારી છે ભાઇ
Abdul B.9 hours
Inhe koi Bollywood movie me le lo yar please
C P.9 hours
jay hind
Veena S.10 hours
GREAT LEADER
Vaghasiya V.11 hours
Bolo Bapa Sita Ram
Muhammed S.12 hours
InshAllah a day will come modi pay for his massacre in Gujrat and Kashmir. If we see history tryants are punished badly