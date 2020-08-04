back

When Advani’s Words Moved Modi To Tears

Long before rumours of their diminishing relationship, BJP stalwart LK Advani and Prime Minister Modi shared an emotional moment at the Central Hall of Parliament in 2014.

08/04/2020 9:55 AMupdated: 08/04/2020 9:57 AM
  • 5.2m
  • 3.0k

2648 comments

  • Rizwan A.
    5 hours

    Sub jhoot bola hai modi ne India ko destroy kr k rakh diya hai

  • Imran F.
    6 hours

    gazab ka nautankibaaz hai

  • Shahalam S.
    6 hours

    Bahot bada noutanki baaz hai

  • Asim K.
    6 hours

    What a comedy😂😂😂

  • Manisha P.
    7 hours

    Na yaar modi sares 6a

  • Tariq A.
    7 hours

    Full of Drama...

  • Ammad H.
    7 hours

    Political stunt to the extent, can't be describable 🤣

  • Arshad S.
    8 hours

    Bharat maa hai bhajpa B maa hai toh desh ki janta bhai lagta yeh rishta bhulgaye Modiji practical me.. Andh bhakt ka parda jis din unki ankho se utarjayega wahi log rishte batayenge kaun kya lagta hai

  • Aashni
    8 hours

    Director should deduct 2.5rs for his over acting

  • Taimoor F.
    8 hours

    Jaise bharat meri ma ha wese hi America mera baap ha aj kal 😁😁😁

  • Reagan D.
    8 hours

    pm of bjp not of india

  • Syed N.
    9 hours

    Harami nasal ka haram zada

  • Anish B.
    9 hours

    বানচোদ টাকে ফেলে কেলা ।

  • Manjur H.
    9 hours

    Wah Oscar winning acting 😀

  • Dhirubha J.
    9 hours

    નાટ બાજ મદારી છે ભાઇ

  • Abdul B.
    9 hours

    Inhe koi Bollywood movie me le lo yar please

  • C P.
    9 hours

    jay hind

  • Veena S.
    10 hours

    GREAT LEADER

  • Vaghasiya V.
    11 hours

    Bolo Bapa Sita Ram

  • Muhammed S.
    12 hours

    InshAllah a day will come modi pay for his massacre in Gujrat and Kashmir. If we see history tryants are punished badly

