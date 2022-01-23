back

When Akhilesh Yadav Sassed A Journalist

What did a journalist ask to get on the bad side of Akhilesh Yadav?

18/01/2022 1:38 PMupdated: 21/01/2022 12:28 AM
  • 534.3K
  • 150

131 comments

  • Vijayan K.
    23/01/2022 06:34

    Hoe you.feel Pryga .

  • A V.
    22/01/2022 19:23

    She is a Bollywood queen!!!! Joke of the day. 😂 If you don't know Brut, then let me tell you, she is a kingpin of casting couch who provides undercover girls to druggie bullywood mafias...now if u don't believe then do your research.

  • Hemlata N.
    22/01/2022 17:57

    SO CUTE BEAUTIFUL COUPLE GOD BLESS THEM ALWAYS

  • Faisal R.
    22/01/2022 07:41

    Send them to Kashmir... We will tackle with that...

  • Imran P.
    22/01/2022 07:26

    Always be happy

  • Ro K.
    22/01/2022 04:45

    queen teri liye, not for us.

  • Ayesha S.
    22/01/2022 03:12

    Beautiful souls

  • Punit B.
    21/01/2022 19:33

    God bless them. They make a lovely couple.

  • Ram M.
    21/01/2022 16:31

    👌So Super Best Jodi N Best Couple👌✌⚘🤝

  • Aashay D.
    21/01/2022 05:44

    CM has various officers and executives to advice on a particular issue. It's not the responsibility of the journalist to provide solutions he/she is there only to ask questions

  • Ananda B.
    21/01/2022 04:56

    He nailed it

  • Yangchan D.
    21/01/2022 04:44

    HEARTIEST CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU ALL 👏 ❤ 🙌 💖 GOD BLESS YOU ALL 👌 👏 🙌 ❤ 🙏

  • Punyabrata D.
    21/01/2022 02:28

    Nak sidhi karlo bhai

  • Shem O.
    20/01/2022 19:23

    But still your man don't fit as a captain

  • Mohammad I.
    20/01/2022 17:09

    This guy was beaten up in mysore

  • Haobam B.
    20/01/2022 15:08

    The solution, one word; Steak.

  • Swapna R.
    20/01/2022 15:03

    C is not that big

  • Kancherla D.
    20/01/2022 14:02

    Sir your party will win in this election

  • Samita A.
    20/01/2022 11:58

    Some pairs truly get made in heaven... & their looks ONE ! Atleast on the surface ♥️

  • Stuti G.
    20/01/2022 09:31

    Bollywood Queen?! What has happened to your level, Brut India?????

