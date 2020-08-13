back

When All Pranab Da Wanted Was A Bicycle

Pranab Mukherjee is a fighter. As he remains on ventilator since undergoing a brain surgery on August 10, here's a throwback to this inspiring speech from 2015 when he was still India's President. #tbt

08/13/2020 11:20 AM
  • 78.9k
  • 35

Portraits

  1. 3:01

    When All Pranab Da Wanted Was A Bicycle

  2. 10:23

    The Shashi Tharoor Oxford Union Storm Of 2015

  3. 2:19

    MahatmAuction

  4. 6:20

    Anushka Vs. Virat: The Lockdown Quiz

  5. 1:08

    A Statue That Immortalised A Husband's Love

  6. 3:53

    Narayana Murthy’s Alarming Prognosis For India’s GDP

30 comments

  • Dondapati S.
    3 days

    What did he do to Bengal single NP . And what did he do to india for lost 40 years ....

  • Natasha M.
    3 days

    So he was punished on my bday KARMA

  • Anitha K.
    3 days

    Wish you a speedy recovery

  • Ranadeep M.
    4 days

    He only speaks in English and Bengali, the only President who never used to speak in Hindi...

  • Mugdha R.
    5 days

    God protect you sir🙏🙏

  • Satyanarayana M.
    5 days

    Whole nation prays fr his speedy recovery

  • Roshan R.
    5 days

    Sachhaa Inssaan i love u sir

  • Ajit S.
    5 days

    If only one could get over the concept of democracy just an opportunity to be in position of power and prominence and being elected as mp and MLA and reaching raisina hill this is nothing but self growth and version of development limited to personal deficiency and scarcity what are my requirement and what I want from society and nation and how could I fit and adjust into system it is good his parents understood the importance of education as engine of growth and he was practical enough to seize the opportunity out1.3 billions people

  • Sahil B.
    5 days

    The video is repetitive in parts. Wastes time.

  • Savitha N.
    5 days

    Get well soon respected sir

  • Juan C.
    5 days

    Unfortunately your country is in dire straits. You have made nasty cursed decisions which will pave your ways. Go see for yourselves what you have done. Don’t act like you all don’t know now. Drink tehvo or tea.

  • Preeti P.
    5 days

    Prayers for our ex President

  • Raveendran P.
    5 days

    But he is responsible for the rise of Ambani Family as a corporate by granding all tax ,custom tariff concessions during time when he was a central minister.

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Why Pranab Mukherjee was hailed as the 'man of all seasons': https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/politics/120820/pranab-mukherjee-a-man-of-all-seasons.html

  • CA U.
    5 days

    Great asset to nation get soon recovery

  • Harbir K.
    5 days

    Great man, so humble.🙏

  • Anita L.
    5 days

    Great man! Prayers for him

  • Ananya C.
    5 days

    We should listen to our elders everytime we get a chance ......I lost one of the most brilliant one this yr....he was my dadu....n he was the treasure house of intelligence......

  • Sameer S.
    5 days

    Intellectual Politician. Great son of the Soil.... Get well soon Sir...

  • Ashish V.
    5 days

    ModiJi would need a financial advisor from outside government to give instructions .... So we cannot bear his loss...Get Well Soon

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.