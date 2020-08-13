back
When All Pranab Da Wanted Was A Bicycle
Pranab Mukherjee is a fighter. As he remains on ventilator since undergoing a brain surgery on August 10, here's a throwback to this inspiring speech from 2015 when he was still India's President. #tbt
08/13/2020 11:20 AM
- 78.9k
- 1.7k
- 35
30 comments
Dondapati S.3 days
What did he do to Bengal single NP . And what did he do to india for lost 40 years ....
Natasha M.3 days
So he was punished on my bday KARMA
Anitha K.3 days
Wish you a speedy recovery
Ranadeep M.4 days
He only speaks in English and Bengali, the only President who never used to speak in Hindi...
Mugdha R.5 days
God protect you sir🙏🙏
Satyanarayana M.5 days
Whole nation prays fr his speedy recovery
Roshan R.5 days
Sachhaa Inssaan i love u sir
Ajit S.5 days
If only one could get over the concept of democracy just an opportunity to be in position of power and prominence and being elected as mp and MLA and reaching raisina hill this is nothing but self growth and version of development limited to personal deficiency and scarcity what are my requirement and what I want from society and nation and how could I fit and adjust into system it is good his parents understood the importance of education as engine of growth and he was practical enough to seize the opportunity out1.3 billions people
Sahil B.5 days
The video is repetitive in parts. Wastes time.
Savitha N.5 days
Get well soon respected sir
Juan C.5 days
Unfortunately your country is in dire straits. You have made nasty cursed decisions which will pave your ways. Go see for yourselves what you have done. Don’t act like you all don’t know now. Drink tehvo or tea.
Preeti P.5 days
Prayers for our ex President
Raveendran P.5 days
But he is responsible for the rise of Ambani Family as a corporate by granding all tax ,custom tariff concessions during time when he was a central minister.
Brut India5 days
Why Pranab Mukherjee was hailed as the 'man of all seasons': https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/politics/120820/pranab-mukherjee-a-man-of-all-seasons.html
CA U.5 days
Great asset to nation get soon recovery
Harbir K.5 days
Great man, so humble.🙏
Anita L.5 days
Great man! Prayers for him
Ananya C.5 days
We should listen to our elders everytime we get a chance ......I lost one of the most brilliant one this yr....he was my dadu....n he was the treasure house of intelligence......
Sameer S.5 days
Intellectual Politician. Great son of the Soil.... Get well soon Sir...
Ashish V.5 days
ModiJi would need a financial advisor from outside government to give instructions .... So we cannot bear his loss...Get Well Soon