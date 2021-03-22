back

When Anti-Masker Assaulted BMC Worker

Ugly scene in Mumbai when a BMC worker tried to fine a woman for not wearing a mask...

22/03/2021 3:57 PM
  • 228.6K
  • 280

    When Anti-Masker Assaulted BMC Worker

254 comments

  • Moazam M.
    39 minutes

    She is ready to join BJP now, proved her ability and mindset.

  • Vivekananda S.
    an hour

    More power to you girl .go women empowerment is really happening

  • Nikita D.
    an hour

    Common ..we can clearly see the Bmc worker pulled the Scarf or the purse of the lady...no one gave her so much right to do so...where dis ppl r getting so much power from and ..spreading awareness is something else but dis is pure abuse of power... anybody with little dignity would have reacted in the same way...or maybe you are promoting that Common people can be handled in any abusive manner in the name of rules and not react at all😂😂😂

  • Iqrar A.
    an hour

    Ye kia keh rahi hai k phon kar or meri saaasss ko bola hahahahahahaha ye tu asy feel ho raha hai jisy ka lafrra ho raha ho or wo osi bech kahy k ko bola

  • Minraj B.
    an hour

    Shantiduton ki samuday se belong karti hogi

  • Wonder W.
    an hour

    Is this the way to ask someone to wear mask

  • Debasish B.
    2 hours

    If Mask is so important than why that BMC worker came so close to that lady and started fighting??isnt she breaking 2 metre distance protocol??? What you think Public r fool?? They’re not watching how election rallies r going on and administration do not even say a single words to them??but instead administration comes heavily on general public whom r mostly depressed allready because of price rise,jobs loss etc.. So stop doing harassment in the name of Covid..

  • Sharmin R.
    2 hours

    Indian Karen

  • Abhay D.
    2 hours

    No one is wearing mask

  • 나타샤
    2 hours

    I think she is on her period 🤔🤔🤣

  • Sanjay A.
    3 hours

    शांति दूत महिला और क्या कर सकती है।

  • Anurag Y.
    3 hours

    Women take everything for granted

  • Jyoti S.
    3 hours

    Waise toh i don't support BMC workers.. par yaha pe woh Aurat bhi galat thi ...agar pura video dekhke toh Woh Aurat ki zyaada galti thi ..

  • Dhaval P.
    3 hours

    Looting every ware.

  • Sonuia G.
    4 hours

    arrest such lady, follow the rules. She should have worn the mask.

  • Suvi B.
    4 hours

    It's personal experience even though i was on the way to my work in Thane driving car with mask down to my neck as I stepped in Dahisar check naka this BMC volunteer stopped my car nd asked me pay fine for not putting mask up. Although they itself gathered in group by violating rules nd secondly they forced me to pay fine nd was like you pay fine or will take you to cops. I don't know but it's looks like Bonus for BMC in the name of Corona..

  • Saima R.
    4 hours

    Both r wrong She pulled her scarff n the rest u can see Worker started first

  • Noiranjana K.
    4 hours

    Indian version of Karen 🤦‍♀️

  • Maruthi P.
    4 hours

    I can imagine her husband, kids, family, neighbours daily life.

  • Palak M.
    5 hours

    😣😒

