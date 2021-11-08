back
When Anupam Kher Met An English-Speaking Beggar
Anupam Kher bumped into a young beggar in Nepal who spoke fluent English. And he might just have made her dream come true... 🌟
08/11/2021 3:57 PM
319 comments
Angela J.16 hours
She will def give it her all in education she knws that the decent education her future can help towards a better life end poverty May God Grant her wish
Si L.a day
Hi I'm from malaysia, the girl speaks fluent English. I hope her future will be better. Because poor people are human too
Hussain B.2 days
She is so good at English.Even she is poor, she's not asking for money or something else but to the only thing she wants is to make her educate..so proud of this little girl.God bless you dear.May Anupam ji fulfill her desire and make her dream come true..
Suresh N.3 days
Love you Anupam for this ..
Rashna R.4 days
Hope she get her wish fulfill ❤❤
Farzana A.4 days
Shame man, such a beautiful gal, and she so eager for her education, my dua always for her
Pedro M.5 days
God Bless this girl
Diwattie S.5 days
Help her get a education Mr Ker
Radhika M.5 days
These vain vloggers feel the whole world is stupid..
Thaingam T.5 days
But i dont believe, see without father how will become son
April K.5 days
My question is did he help her go to school
Alka S.5 days
Hamen ine sab bacchon ka phone number chahie Ham Chahte Hain Ki Unki madad Karen
Lalmama R.5 days
Such a brave girl
Zi S.6 days
tmhary pass moqa ha aur nhi jaty
Michael S.6 days
She's just another shameless scammer
Janjan K.6 days
See? the girl doesn't have anything but she really wants to go school 💗
Lila S.6 days
This is so sad! I really hope she had help from the foundation n has gone to school! God Bless.
Ngaineihoi Z.7 days
I appreciate that some people really wanted to go to school to learn...n in here. .our place ...their parents send them but don't want to study ...😔😔
Sanjay S.7 days
Good gesture...🙏
Samanta P.16/11/2021 15:53
Good luck kid