When Anupam Kher Met An English-Speaking Beggar

Anupam Kher bumped into a young beggar in Nepal who spoke fluent English. And he might just have made her dream come true... 🌟

08/11/2021 3:57 PM
  • 1M
  • 375

319 comments

  • Angela J.
    16 hours

    She will def give it her all in education she knws that the decent education her future can help towards a better life end poverty May God Grant her wish

  • Si L.
    a day

    Hi I'm from malaysia, the girl speaks fluent English. I hope her future will be better. Because poor people are human too

  • Hussain B.
    2 days

    She is so good at English.Even she is poor, she's not asking for money or something else but to the only thing she wants is to make her educate..so proud of this little girl.God bless you dear.May Anupam ji fulfill her desire and make her dream come true..

  • Suresh N.
    3 days

    Love you Anupam for this ..

  • Rashna R.
    4 days

    Hope she get her wish fulfill ❤❤

  • Farzana A.
    4 days

    Shame man, such a beautiful gal, and she so eager for her education, my dua always for her

  • Pedro M.
    5 days

    God Bless this girl

  • Diwattie S.
    5 days

    Help her get a education Mr Ker

  • Radhika M.
    5 days

    These vain vloggers feel the whole world is stupid..

  • Thaingam T.
    5 days

    But i dont believe, see without father how will become son

  • April K.
    5 days

    My question is did he help her go to school

  • Alka S.
    5 days

    Hamen ine sab bacchon ka phone number chahie Ham Chahte Hain Ki Unki madad Karen

  • Lalmama R.
    5 days

    Such a brave girl

  • Zi S.
    6 days

    tmhary pass moqa ha aur nhi jaty

  • Michael S.
    6 days

    She's just another shameless scammer

  • Janjan K.
    6 days

    See? the girl doesn't have anything but she really wants to go school 💗

  • Lila S.
    6 days

    This is so sad! I really hope she had help from the foundation n has gone to school! God Bless.

  • Ngaineihoi Z.
    7 days

    I appreciate that some people really wanted to go to school to learn...n in here. .our place ...their parents send them but don't want to study ...😔😔

  • Sanjay S.
    7 days

    Good gesture...🙏

  • Samanta P.
    16/11/2021 15:53

    Good luck kid

