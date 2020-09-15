back

When Arunachal CM Trekked 11 Hours

Chief Minister Pema Khandu put on his walking shoes and went on a long, a really long, trek…

24 comments

  • Sachin P.
    15 hours

    Hats off to Pena Khandu 👏🏼

  • Vinay K.
    a day

    I deep heartly salute this great gentleman

  • Rajender S.
    a day

    Appreciate for his commendable jobs towards his jurisdiction people and I I heard he got coronavirus positive too, god bless u man and we need a people like u who represented state with full of ur duty?? Love u man and pray to god for ur speedy recovery. Thanks again

  • Tem P.
    a day

    After thta he got Covid 19 Positive asymptomatic😂😂😂

  • Md S.
    a day

  • Tashi W.
    2 days

    Best CM till now in arunachal history .But sad he is from Buddhist community and most of the other districts people are jealous of him in arunachal . He might have lots of haters but he to got lots of lovers .🥰🥰🥰

  • Digamber B.
    2 days

    Good job!

  • Nivedita L.
    2 days

    Hope it has been done some time back as it is in the news today that he has been declared covid affected

  • Yaayo Y.
    2 days

    Showoff

  • Nripendra S.
    2 days

    Jai Hind Jai Bharat ok

  • Ki K.
    2 days

    google the potholes of Arunachal's Capital Itanagar and the dust too.

  • Muharram A.
    2 days

    Ye helicopter se nahi ja sakta tha ????

  • Daychie T.
    2 days

    Chief minister of tawang

  • Sujit K.
    2 days

    My big salutes to you Sir. You are my role model. Although I am 69 plus

  • Jaswant S.
    2 days

    Mr B Raghupati and mr R.s Dahyia track down a track for 16 days in 1966 from Along to Machuka in mos difficult track via Tato and reah manigaon to prepare scheme to make air field in macuka at the instance of Air marshal Arjan singh.Mr B Raghupati last post was chief engineer of India. The man who helped them was alredy there kc chodury a assames youth who lastly was working i president housand died in road accident in n.delhi while on duty.His wife widow mary chodury was given a job as at that time she has son 6 months old.Her name was mery chodury and mp mr kalita helped her to get job.Rs Dahyia was anoble electrical engineer.

  • Dodum N.
    2 days

    Hey Brut India, tell this CM to travel on foot from Itanagar to Naharlagun.

  • Arunachal B.
    2 days

  • Fernandes K.
    2 days

    Wish our state CM would visit the beautiful forests, instead of cutting down forests and destroying environment in the name of "development"

