When Arunachal CM Trekked 11 Hours

Hats off to Pena Khandu 👏🏼
I deep heartly salute this great gentleman
Appreciate for his commendable jobs towards his jurisdiction people and I I heard he got coronavirus positive too, god bless u man and we need a people like u who represented state with full of ur duty?? Love u man and pray to god for ur speedy recovery. Thanks again
After thta he got Covid 19 Positive asymptomatic😂😂😂
Best CM till now in arunachal history .But sad he is from Buddhist community and most of the other districts people are jealous of him in arunachal . He might have lots of haters but he to got lots of lovers .🥰🥰🥰
Good job!
Hope it has been done some time back as it is in the news today that he has been declared covid affected
Showoff
Jai Hind Jai Bharat ok
google the potholes of Arunachal's Capital Itanagar and the dust too.
Ye helicopter se nahi ja sakta tha ????
Chief minister of tawang
My big salutes to you Sir. You are my role model. Although I am 69 plus
Mr B Raghupati and mr R.s Dahyia track down a track for 16 days in 1966 from Along to Machuka in mos difficult track via Tato and reah manigaon to prepare scheme to make air field in macuka at the instance of Air marshal Arjan singh.Mr B Raghupati last post was chief engineer of India. The man who helped them was alredy there kc chodury a assames youth who lastly was working i president housand died in road accident in n.delhi while on duty.His wife widow mary chodury was given a job as at that time she has son 6 months old.Her name was mery chodury and mp mr kalita helped her to get job.Rs Dahyia was anoble electrical engineer.
Hey Brut India, tell this CM to travel on foot from Itanagar to Naharlagun.
Click the link below..full videos about cm PEMA KHANDU tracking toward indo_china border last village luguthang....
https://youtu.be/IVPHgNnP6DU
Wish our state CM would visit the beautiful forests, instead of cutting down forests and destroying environment in the name of "development"
