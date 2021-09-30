back

When Biden's Team Faced Heat Over India Remark

This is what US journalists asked Biden's team after he "praised" the Indian media in front of Modi... 👀

30/09/2021 11:54 AMupdated: 30/09/2021 11:55 AM
  • 83.9K
  • 116

89 comments

  • H U.
    an hour

    Let the fake and anti nationals go.. we need fair journos. I am an Indian I know how corrupted indian media is.

  • Madhok P.
    2 hours

    are getting 🔥 😂😂

  • Waris S.
    2 hours

    Modi bought the media

  • Raunaq V.
    2 hours

    True

  • Rahul X.
    2 hours

    When does he answer any question, be it on point or not?

  • Michael B.
    3 hours

    🇺🇸 Against communism/Socialism! Impeach B🖕🏼den...

  • Thonoor R.
    3 hours

    They abuse modi on daily basis and claim victim hood.

  • Abraham J.
    3 hours

    And the news media was against Trump when he was president???....This is modern day Shakespeare....oh how the tides have turned.

  • Subir D.
    3 hours

    Because they do not raise uncomfortable questions.

  • Sajid S.
    4 hours

    Because they're hiding that they don't want journalists to discover.

  • Arshad M.
    5 hours

    India is becoming a fascist state under the RSS ideology. No freedom of speech.racist cast system.

  • Obaidullah Z.
    5 hours

    Biden is a proper idiot.

  • Lynn G.
    6 hours

    The Stupid Murdoch Australian press are the same.

  • Felix L.
    6 hours

  • Faisal Q.
    6 hours

    this is a good one.

  • Manju B.
    6 hours

  • RS S.
    7 hours

    Endians should be glad Biden doesn’t have any Endian channels in Oval office … seeing Arnaab, Major Gobar etc… imagine the outcome🤣🤣🤣

  • Ramana K.
    7 hours

    Thing to note is American Press questioned even this point, where as our press goes and licks the boots of government (may be something else too) with pure zeal day in day out

  • Shaik M.
    7 hours

    Shame on modi 😂😂😂😂

  • Advait B.
    7 hours

    Biden is absolutely right, trained dogs are always well behaved . I would say he deliberately said this to throw a low punch at mr.modi