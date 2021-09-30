back
When Biden's Team Faced Heat Over India Remark
This is what US journalists asked Biden's team after he "praised" the Indian media in front of Modi... 👀
30/09/2021 11:54 AMupdated: 30/09/2021 11:55 AM
89 comments
H U.an hour
Let the fake and anti nationals go.. we need fair journos. I am an Indian I know how corrupted indian media is.
Madhok P.2 hours
are getting 🔥 😂😂
Waris S.2 hours
Modi bought the media
Raunaq V.2 hours
True
Rahul X.2 hours
When does he answer any question, be it on point or not?
Michael B.3 hours
🇺🇸 Against communism/Socialism! Impeach B🖕🏼den...
Thonoor R.3 hours
They abuse modi on daily basis and claim victim hood.
Abraham J.3 hours
And the news media was against Trump when he was president???....This is modern day Shakespeare....oh how the tides have turned.
Subir D.3 hours
Because they do not raise uncomfortable questions.
Sajid S.4 hours
Because they're hiding that they don't want journalists to discover.
Arshad M.5 hours
India is becoming a fascist state under the RSS ideology. No freedom of speech.racist cast system.
Obaidullah Z.5 hours
Biden is a proper idiot.
Lynn G.6 hours
The Stupid Murdoch Australian press are the same.
Felix L.6 hours
Faisal Q.6 hours
this is a good one.
Manju B.6 hours
RS S.7 hours
Endians should be glad Biden doesn’t have any Endian channels in Oval office … seeing Arnaab, Major Gobar etc… imagine the outcome🤣🤣🤣
Ramana K.7 hours
Thing to note is American Press questioned even this point, where as our press goes and licks the boots of government (may be something else too) with pure zeal day in day out
Shaik M.7 hours
Shame on modi 😂😂😂😂
Advait B.7 hours
Biden is absolutely right, trained dogs are always well behaved . I would say he deliberately said this to throw a low punch at mr.modi