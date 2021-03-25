back

When Bihar Opposition MLAs Faced Police Fury

Women MLAs dragged, several others picked up and pushed out. What's going on in the Bihar Assembly?

25/03/2021 5:27 AM
228 comments

  • Lunjaseh H.
    2 days

    Fuck the Indian politicians leader

  • Mahadev B.
    3 days

    Dictatorship

  • Partner H.
    4 days

    New India 🇮🇳 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️🙄

  • Alak Z.
    4 days

    Well without going deeper .. I must say the basis on which the contemporary politics is being working **heading towards Anarchism** . Democracy is being paralyzed by those whoes intentions are to prison the mind of Democrats. Soch ki Giraftari

  • Michael M.
    5 days

    These days very strange laws are passed, things that never happened before are happening, bills are passed without the discussion with the opposition, goodasim, hooliganism, what to call this type of government, will there be another election in this country

  • Shrinath G.
    5 days

    😂😂😂😂

  • Madhok P.
    5 days

    Rogue MLS in Opposition need to be dealt sternly if they didn't behave n try to create Anarchy...

  • Raghu B.
    5 days

    Superb

  • Krishna C.
    5 days

    This is Illiterate politics... For that reason this uncostitutional action taken by.. The Speaker of that assembly

  • Mohamed M.
    5 days

    When are have rogues running the country such things are bound to happen. Welcome to the banana republic of Feku & his associates!

  • Rishav B.
    5 days

    Uttarakhand the Switzerland of India. Bihar the Myanmar of India.

  • Amrit S.
    5 days

    Ye 8th fail law aur clause bta raha aur wo ganjeri law bana raha hai

  • Tazeen A.
    6 days

    😥

  • Glenn M.
    6 days

    this is going to happen in the streets soon people are going to hammer the MLAs for selling their trust🙏👍❤️🔥

  • Kya h.
    6 days

    Bhut hi acha kiya.... mazak bna rakha h legislative assembly ko... 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Deepak J.
    6 days

    Now this is jungle raj....godi media not showing this....

  • Zafar K.
    6 days

    ise kehete hai bjp ka gunda raj

  • P V.
    6 days

    They are fit to punished if they are unruly,not god,

  • Sajan C.
    6 days

    Bhai viswash pey hi ajj mayanmaar jaal raha hey...

  • Umesh B.
    6 days

    All over world has this law. If you are suspected they will taken you immediately

