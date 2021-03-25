When Bihar Opposition MLAs Faced Police Fury

Owaisi Slams Gurugram Order On Meat Shops
Lunjaseh H.2 days
Fuck the Indian politicians leader
Mahadev B.3 days
Dictatorship
Partner H.4 days
New India 🇮🇳 🤷♂️🤦♂️🙄
Alak Z.4 days
Well without going deeper .. I must say the basis on which the contemporary politics is being working **heading towards Anarchism** . Democracy is being paralyzed by those whoes intentions are to prison the mind of Democrats. Soch ki Giraftari
Michael M.5 days
These days very strange laws are passed, things that never happened before are happening, bills are passed without the discussion with the opposition, goodasim, hooliganism, what to call this type of government, will there be another election in this country
Shrinath G.5 days
😂😂😂😂
Madhok P.5 days
Rogue MLS in Opposition need to be dealt sternly if they didn't behave n try to create Anarchy...
Raghu B.5 days
Superb
Krishna C.5 days
This is Illiterate politics... For that reason this uncostitutional action taken by.. The Speaker of that assembly
Mohamed M.5 days
When are have rogues running the country such things are bound to happen. Welcome to the banana republic of Feku & his associates!
Rishav B.5 days
Uttarakhand the Switzerland of India. Bihar the Myanmar of India.
Amrit S.5 days
Ye 8th fail law aur clause bta raha aur wo ganjeri law bana raha hai
Tazeen A.6 days
😥
Glenn M.6 days
this is going to happen in the streets soon people are going to hammer the MLAs for selling their trust🙏👍❤️🔥
Kya h.6 days
Bhut hi acha kiya.... mazak bna rakha h legislative assembly ko... 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Deepak J.6 days
Now this is jungle raj....godi media not showing this....
Zafar K.6 days
ise kehete hai bjp ka gunda raj
P V.6 days
They are fit to punished if they are unruly,not god,
Sajan C.6 days
Bhai viswash pey hi ajj mayanmaar jaal raha hey...
Umesh B.6 days
All over world has this law. If you are suspected they will taken you immediately