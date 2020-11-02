back
When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals
Why are politicians obsessed with animals? 🐵 🐶
02/11/2020 5:27 PM
45 comments
Micky S.a day
Yahi to chalaki hai Teri chaturai se baat ghuma Kar apna hi fayda bana leta hai uske liye chahe apne aap ko gaali Deni pade zhoothe vo b de leta hai apne aap ko,kya zhootha insaan hai
ஆஸ்பின் ற.a day
He is right. Such animals infested the country, they need to be eradicated with effective pests if not they will spread communicable diseases that destroy the oneness of country.
Vivek T.2 days
Sindhia ji dog are trustworthy but u r not that type
Ramiz S.2 days
गलत कहा तुम कुत्ते नहीं हो, कुत्ते तो वफादार होते हैं।
Bhaskar M.2 days
Pappu naam ka gadha ke supporter he so politics aur animal ka connection rahega na
Sheerin S.2 days
Why are you insulting the dog, the dog is much better than human like you
Kishan S.3 days
Bahu maza Kari lidhi bhai have des na utthan ni vat kar bhai.Roji Roti,Aman ,sresth shiksha,free medical seva,poverty alleviation,strike on hunger.so many burning issues.
Shiva T.3 days
Many abused modi but they show thier mentality calling him chor , hitler and many things at least he didn't take revenge by misusing political power like SS is doing 😀 pura nahi likhunga mujhe jail nahi jana 😂
AdvDrfaizan A.3 days
Cause they are animals
Jaswant S.3 days
In today date he is Tota Hat RssI. He will eat whole country and say haa haa. See the ecnomy of country and his jumle of 2 crore jobs. 5aerodroms sold before Dewali. Jee hai to jahan hai.He has nothing to do with country.20 lakh crore corona money gone as he has amended RTI in his favour. All deptt are puppets. Mandir masjid he will make uda and spread hatred. Jogi and nimboo mirch are his general and yes men. And Nagpur is also adviser.For nadda gadda heis God. Chota tota bimmar hai.free sui for whole country. Jumla
Tabrez Q.3 days
No wonder we are witnessing the great Indian safari, 🤣 and the safari has variety of species, terrestrial, Ariel, aquatic, did I forget the horns and the tail, and I don't want to forget the endangered species too. 🤣
Rajib D.4 days
Great Indian Nautankis
Manish4 days
Cringe level 10000🤢🤮
Prateek G.4 days
Neta Madari Hai Janta Jhamoora Hai
Ibrahim N.4 days
Monkeys are smarter than him .
Pradeep V.4 days
Please give space to animals. They don't like this shit!!
Mathaikutty V.4 days
This indicates their worldviews and status...
Kelvin F.4 days
All the politicians are experts in that even if they are hard core criminals
Sidharth V.4 days
These dialogues are of a different level. Nobody can disagree with that.. 😂
Chirag P.4 days
Don’t compare with animals 😒 They insult animals 😤