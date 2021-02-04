back

When BJP Trained Guns On Rahul, Rihanna, Mia Khalifa

Rihanna and Rahul’s farmer protest remarks... under Sambit Patra’s umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh...

04/02/2021 5:27 PM
Politics

4564 comments

  • Mahesh C.
    7 hours

    Tuj ko kya malum rey patra....... vo log tum se bhot behtar hi.

  • আজিজ আ.
    a day

    Idiot ,Tweeter was not available in that time.

  • Sye A.
    a day

    Gobar(Dung) Patrick at his worst speech 🤣🤣🤣

  • Mohammed M.
    2 days

    Don't take fartra serious,

  • Sekar
    2 days

    mia khalifa likes big black guns

  • Vinay K.
    3 days

    Arey propoganda ke saudagar

  • Vinay K.
    3 days

    Chooranpanti mat karo

  • Vinay K.
    3 days

    Idiot uss samay Twitter thaa bhi ??

  • Mohammad A.
    3 days

    Please give this man a chance with Rahul. Direct speech, conversation exchange on a table. It's been a lot of time since my ears are filled with Patra's irritating sounds. Please.

  • Gulam Q.
    3 days

    Yes Mahatma Gandhi was a messenger of peace and was killed by Nathu Ram godse of RSS and you know everything about farming because the cow dung is more expensive than kohinoor Diamond 😃😃😃😃

  • Hiremath M.
    3 days

    1984 mai.. twitter tha...rihana not born...gobar patra

  • Hanish H.
    3 days

    Wat abt cow dung ppl paying respect and homage to Gandhi assasin

  • Srinivas M.
    3 days

    Those bills were never discussed in the house

  • Sujeet R.
    3 days

    media personality? why r u shying to say the word, former pornstar? be honest bro. pornstar- someone who fucks or gets fucked for money. and believe me who can fuck for money, can lie for it to

  • Avijit T.
    3 days

    Jisdin Mahatma Gandhi ko hatya hua tha... Sambit Patra kaha tha.... tweet kuy nehi kiya tha.... 🤣🤣🤣

  • Patrik T.
    4 days

    Twitter was founded on 2006 not 1984

  • Suryakant C.
    4 days

    Is chutiya ko bhaut malum hoke is gandu ne kya ukhada

  • Barakkat S.
    4 days

    Stupid fool...! 🤪

  • Jagjeet K.
    4 days

    Who is mudrer of Gandhi and who said that Godse was a patriot. Tell this pagal

  • Jagjeet K.
    4 days

    Bjp's dog

