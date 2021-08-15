back
When Cops Honey-Trapped A Criminal
"Aakash." That was all the Delhi Police knew about the man who allegedly raped a 16-year-old. Unfazed, they set a trap...
15/08/2021 6:57 AM
- 189.7K
- 3.1K
- 89
And even more
- 5:46
La historia del "Golden State Killer" detenido cuatro decadas después
- 3:45
Esta superviviente de la masacre de Tulsa pide justicia
- 3:19
El discurso del hermano de George Floyd tras la sentencia
- 3:08
Nueva Zelanda aprueba la 'baja por duelo' por aborto espontáneo
- 4:11
Un año de la muerte de Ahmaud Arbery
- 3:34
Los Boy Scouts de America se declaran en bancarrota
76 comments
Chandu B.20 hours
Ohhh God! Sensational
Sadaf A.20 hours
Great respect for Saini mam 👏👏 and delhi police...hope all the rape cases in india are solved like this one
Shabnam A.a day
🙏ur great mam. May Allah bless u, protect u, and give more strength
Mohammed A.a day
nice
Grace S.a day
What happen then
Smriti P.a day
Wow!! Kudos to her and the team who did this by just following the name! We need more officers like her who take their job seriously!! 👏🏻👏🏻
Md F.a day
Assholes are everywhere.
Pradeep K.2 days
Brut tell the Original Name of the Criminal without that this video is useless
Rajesh S.2 days
Good evening
Renne C.2 days
The lady police should be awarded 🎉🎉
Ravi K.2 days
I think such information should not be shared on Social Media because people like Aakash will find more ways to escape from police modus operandi to nab such rascals……
Purvi M.3 days
Very well done...respect and gratitude to the lady & police forces.
Hasan S.3 days
Salutes madam you are a brave police woman!! These kind of ppls should get sevre punishment!!
Sonali M.3 days
Don't share such stories... Many more Akash to be nabbed... They will just change fb names periodicly or switch and open new accounts.
Ruchi R.3 days
Kudos to officer
Mohammed J.3 days
Beautiful!!! Well done on this beautiful job.👏🏾👏🏾.
Tamanna U.3 days
Good job . Delhi police 👏👏👏👏👏
Sandesh P.3 days
Worked in a bangle store...what is the name of criminal
Ridom H.3 days
Brave lady officer proud of her 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Mohd R.3 days
Great job by Lady officer ...