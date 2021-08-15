back

When Cops Honey-Trapped A Criminal

"Aakash." That was all the Delhi Police knew about the man who allegedly raped a 16-year-old. Unfazed, they set a trap...

15/08/2021 6:57 AM
  • 189.7K
  • 89

76 comments

  • Chandu B.
    20 hours

    Ohhh God! Sensational

  • Sadaf A.
    20 hours

    Great respect for Saini mam 👏👏 and delhi police...hope all the rape cases in india are solved like this one

  • Shabnam A.
    a day

    🙏ur great mam. May Allah bless u, protect u, and give more strength

  • Mohammed A.
    a day

    nice

  • Grace S.
    a day

    What happen then

  • Smriti P.
    a day

    Wow!! Kudos to her and the team who did this by just following the name! We need more officers like her who take their job seriously!! 👏🏻👏🏻

  • Md F.
    a day

    Assholes are everywhere.

  • Pradeep K.
    2 days

    Brut tell the Original Name of the Criminal without that this video is useless

  • Rajesh S.
    2 days

    Good evening

  • Renne C.
    2 days

    The lady police should be awarded 🎉🎉

  • Ravi K.
    2 days

    I think such information should not be shared on Social Media because people like Aakash will find more ways to escape from police modus operandi to nab such rascals……

  • Purvi M.
    3 days

    Very well done...respect and gratitude to the lady & police forces.

  • Hasan S.
    3 days

    Salutes madam you are a brave police woman!! These kind of ppls should get sevre punishment!!

  • Sonali M.
    3 days

    Don't share such stories... Many more Akash to be nabbed... They will just change fb names periodicly or switch and open new accounts.

  • Ruchi R.
    3 days

    Kudos to officer

  • Mohammed J.
    3 days

    Beautiful!!! Well done on this beautiful job.👏🏾👏🏾.

  • Tamanna U.
    3 days

    Good job . Delhi police 👏👏👏👏👏

  • Sandesh P.
    3 days

    Worked in a bangle store...what is the name of criminal

  • Ridom H.
    3 days

    Brave lady officer proud of her 🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Mohd R.
    3 days

    Great job by Lady officer ...