back
When Covid Hits Home: A Daughter's Account
Covid took away the most important person in Ruhi Baweja's life. She relates her story for everyone who thinks the virus can't affect them.
24/05/2021 5:27 AM
- 733.9K
- 8.6K
- 683
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
514 comments
Taniya C.3 days
Ruhi Baweja, thank you for sharing this heart-warming video. It needs a great deal of courage to accept and show your vulnerability to the world. Prayers for your family.
Jane S.3 days
This is your mom / family so it hits home? A nerve? I am so sorry for your loss but this is not why we reached the highest point in evolution, to only be mindful once it affects us.
Sharayu N.3 days
Sorry for your loss. But you are being hypocrite by saying no help is given and situation is worse. Negligent people like you make situations worse.
Abhimanyu D.3 days
you have been brave and compassionate to come out and share your feelings unpretentiously. Sangeeta’s loss is painful to each of us who knew her. But people don’t have the empathy to understand your feelings and what it took you to share this on your story. We are all with you. Take care.
Saroja S.3 days
I feel bad about this, but aren't people aware of the pandemic that has gripped our country. From your video ,it appears you are well educated. Then why behave so irresponsibly. Thinking of all the others in that so called party of yours, God only knows how many more were affected and home died. I appreciate that atleast now you have realized and people like you won't commit such blunders
Biðyasagar I.3 days
You're not the only one who's your Important person taken.. ❤️ Miss You Dad😭❤️
Russel F.3 days
Very sad story. Om shanti to your mother. Goans are suffering today because of careless tourist and poor governance . 83 people died because of oxygen mismanagement till HC intervened .
Mugdha K.3 days
Takes a lot of courage to be doing this in time of such grief... Sending you a big hug
Angela M.3 days
So sorry for your loss and thank you for sharing your story hopefully many will consider how vital it is to not only keep yourself safe but also those around you safe- it’s unto us - stay strong knowing your mum is watching over you and your family always. 💐
Justin S.3 days
My prayers for you and your family sister. Iam appreciated you for the awareness brave posts.👍🙏
Seema B.3 days
Kud party kr li
Shraddha T.3 days
Sorry for your loss. But it's incredibly wrong to just party in Goa and then just blame doctors and medical staff for all the rubbish that happens in your life... Thats wrong!!
Jude S.3 days
A lesson hard learned.. God bless your Mother's soul. 🙏Rest in Heaven.
Ashi R.3 days
The first symptom is no fear and it won't affect me or us..tats what most of us who don't wear mask has unfortunately..prevention is always better than cure..if all this wouldn't change ur attitude none can..pls maintain social distancing as much as possible ..u can visit ur frnds and family much later what's important is they should be alive And u should be alive to meet them and party later. Take care you all.
Prince B.3 days
Your mother died because of your carelessness sister, you went out partying without wearing mask in this pandemic and gotten into the virus effecting your mom and now crying won't easy the situation. No offense and sorry but not for you, sorry for your mom because of your carelessness she had to suffer.
Primrose I.3 days
So sad to hear but we have to accept the great loss that happened to the family.....my deep condolences to the family....May God comfort the family.... and let the berieved soul ....RIP🙏
Shyamsunder S.4 days
Respect responsibility
Mini K.4 days
I truly understand your feelings..A warm hug to you.🥰 Take care of yourself, daddy and sister..
Tanmay S.4 days
Well deserved . Useless ignorant youth
Amitha R.4 days
Sorry for your loss and appreciate your frankness but can't understand why govt is blamed.....when people in the first place don't follow the guidelines..,wearing a mask ,social distancing.....what has been citizens contribution other than just paying taxes?.Have we extended our hand in support of initiatives to guide us so that we be safe?. I think we are the only country who instead of being together go to media and play politics even in grief.