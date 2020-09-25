back

When Covid Unmasked Politicians

These politicians were caught with their masks down in Parliament. 😷

09/25/2020 1:27 PM
  • 91.2k
  • 38

Politics

36 comments

  • Shafi A.
    10 hours

    Jaisey chuney aisey hi bhuktoo

  • Senthilkumar G.
    14 hours

    This is like wearing underwear and Let the THING OUT 🤪🤪🤪

  • Aakash G.
    2 days

    why selective?

  • Mike J.
    3 days

    I call it Fake Covid

  • Arvind C.
    3 days

    there is enough space among the members of parliament so its ok to bring down the mask while speaking.....post something better

  • Ketan S.
    3 days

    And they are people's representatives... 😅🤣

  • Ramamurthy K.
    3 days

    What's in it .Is that cost much.Silly comments.

  • Tenzing D.
    3 days

    very strange how the law functions as one can truly see power politics at play. I and my friends got fined ₹500 for not wearing a mask properly in our private car, even though we were wearing it😷😷😷

  • Pradeep K.
    3 days

    It's good for politicians.. A major clean up

  • Arjun K.
    3 days

    Well generally the content of BRUT is amazing but this was in my view pretty sad that, human beings in this haste for mask and social distancing are also forgetting that wearing masks causes trouble sometimes in breathing sometimes on the Ear Helix and out of just Naruttom Mishra no other member was purposely doing it. I as a human being sometimes push it down ans I believe that similar sensitivity should be observed for them as well. Rest our popular Camera Culture is itself deteriorating and just because someone is a social figure he is more suspectible of being targeted

  • Amitava G.
    4 days

    The solution would be to build better masks. But hey, it's a good thing that covid happened. Now we have less shit talkers.

  • Taruk R.
    4 days

    Never expected jaya bachan to.be such a dumbfuxk . wtf is wrong with her .

  • Suhail A.
    4 days

    2 gaajh ki doori ....desh ki abaadi malum hain? Aur unemployment kitna huwa hain? Covid aur bhook dono se marenge log...🤣🤣🤣✌️...... andhbhakts muh se hagne nehi aana idhar

  • Amitava D.
    4 days

    Outstanding!! Brut India...outstanding video !! ☺️😄😆 👍

  • Titli B.
    4 days

    Ey lok gulo r abar ki Covid holayo eyder jono hospital beds achay tai ey rokm behaviour 🙏 r normal manush ra der kopal a joto prblm 🙄

  • Preethi D.
    4 days

    and blame the government for the spread.

  • Ratnam S.
    4 days

    , you must know that the Speaker had permitted the MPs to take off their mask while participating in debates.

  • Aastha S.
    4 days

    Irresponsible behaviour is expected in our Parliament. I would be surprised if they actually wore the masks well... Btw, you missed Madam Moitra and Sir Tharoor.. that's the first thing I noticed in both their viral speeches...🙄🙄🙄

  • Abhibhusan M.
    4 days

    Mitroo OOO we believe only goumutra

  • Monojit K.
    4 days

    these mps know well that for them 7 star treatment is available and no tension for getting a bed like normal citizens,

