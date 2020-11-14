back

When Delhi Broke The Spirit Of This Small Town Girl

“All I wanted was acceptance.” When Avani moved to Delhi from Ranchi to study at SRCC, she found herself lost. She simply struggled to fit in. She shared her story with video platform We The Young to help others like her overcome mental health hurdles.

14/11/2020 2:57 PM
  • 639.9K
  • 357

Portraits

280 comments

  • Smita M.
    20 hours

    Brave girl...I salute you...

  • Ravindra D.
    2 days

    Inspiring and motivating people 🙏 Heartiest congratulations 👏

  • Shweta D.
    2 days

    Why she kerps moving eurs up , hope she is better now.

  • Srilatha L.
    2 days

    I love you dear❤️ you're more than anything not less than an Ias officer. You're brave beauty with brain. God bless you you're an inspiration to many students who feels themselves low because of the immature not worthy peer groups...love you

  • Siya B.
    2 days

    You are the real hope

  • Sheila C.
    2 days

    we all have our purpose in life - sometimes, life needs to push us to the brink for us to realise that!!!! bravo dear! you found yours!!!! there are still a lot of us waiting to find ours!!!!

  • Arpana L.
    2 days

    Unfortunately you suffered a lot and had to gone through with such insensitive bunch of peoples around you.But the Good part, is you have overcome now, and doing very well. Being delhiete, feeling sorry ,Well I hail from Ranchi. All the best.

  • Mridula S.
    3 days

    God bless you dear ❤️❤️U r precious n very strong 👍Becoming hope for those who have lost itis the greatest deed one could do . U r a beautiful soul who is spreading happiness in the society ❤️❤️All the very best 👍

  • Sharmila T.
    3 days

    Always keep saying God loves me n this pressure of life will fade.

  • Sharmila T.
    3 days

    It all begins with home environment..if the parents inculate right values in kids all this will not happen in society..

  • Chetan P.
    3 days

    isko koi Nallasopara ki kahani sunao re

  • Betty F.
    4 days

    The race/class system in your country is despicable! When will it stop?? Will never visit your country due to its gross inhumane of treating its people!

  • Manorma Y.
    4 days

    A n

  • Sujatha J.
    4 days

    You are a rockstar...for having overcome the difficulties that life threw your way, for starting something to help others in a similar situation and for opening up about it. You are blessed to have found a guide in the professor. Truly, you are "Asha" for others!

  • Arvind K.
    4 days

    Beautiful.. hope sustains life

  • Nitin S.
    5 days

    Great going girl. Keep it up. God bless.

  • Niru S.
    5 days

    OK why any women feel ashamed to be called bahan ji, in India bahan ji is respected word to call a woman.

  • Anie B.
    5 days

    All the best

  • Kirti S.
    5 days

    That’s what delhi people to do to every small town I have seen the meanest crowd here They will ensure to make you feel like an outsider no matter how much u try so babies chill and enjoy ur own company Middle finger to people who make u feel small

  • Jasmin O.
    5 days

    You are so much more than your academic credentials! You are, intelligent, strong, courageous, empathetic...a beautiful heart! I wish you good health and happiness in every way, so you can lead they way for many to be the same! You are brilliant! ❤️👍

