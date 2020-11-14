back
When Delhi Broke The Spirit Of This Small Town Girl
“All I wanted was acceptance.” When Avani moved to Delhi from Ranchi to study at SRCC, she found herself lost. She simply struggled to fit in. She shared her story with video platform We The Young to help others like her overcome mental health hurdles.
14/11/2020 2:57 PM
280 comments
Smita M.20 hours
Brave girl...I salute you...
Ravindra D.2 days
Inspiring and motivating people 🙏 Heartiest congratulations 👏
Shweta D.2 days
Why she kerps moving eurs up , hope she is better now.
Srilatha L.2 days
I love you dear❤️ you're more than anything not less than an Ias officer. You're brave beauty with brain. God bless you you're an inspiration to many students who feels themselves low because of the immature not worthy peer groups...love you
Siya B.2 days
You are the real hope
Sheila C.2 days
we all have our purpose in life - sometimes, life needs to push us to the brink for us to realise that!!!! bravo dear! you found yours!!!! there are still a lot of us waiting to find ours!!!!
Arpana L.2 days
Unfortunately you suffered a lot and had to gone through with such insensitive bunch of peoples around you.But the Good part, is you have overcome now, and doing very well. Being delhiete, feeling sorry ,Well I hail from Ranchi. All the best.
Mridula S.3 days
God bless you dear ❤️❤️U r precious n very strong 👍Becoming hope for those who have lost itis the greatest deed one could do . U r a beautiful soul who is spreading happiness in the society ❤️❤️All the very best 👍
Sharmila T.3 days
Always keep saying God loves me n this pressure of life will fade.
Sharmila T.3 days
It all begins with home environment..if the parents inculate right values in kids all this will not happen in society..
Chetan P.3 days
isko koi Nallasopara ki kahani sunao re
Betty F.4 days
The race/class system in your country is despicable! When will it stop?? Will never visit your country due to its gross inhumane of treating its people!
Manorma Y.4 days
A n
Sujatha J.4 days
You are a rockstar...for having overcome the difficulties that life threw your way, for starting something to help others in a similar situation and for opening up about it. You are blessed to have found a guide in the professor. Truly, you are "Asha" for others!
Arvind K.4 days
Beautiful.. hope sustains life
Nitin S.5 days
Great going girl. Keep it up. God bless.
Niru S.5 days
OK why any women feel ashamed to be called bahan ji, in India bahan ji is respected word to call a woman.
Anie B.5 days
All the best
Kirti S.5 days
That’s what delhi people to do to every small town I have seen the meanest crowd here They will ensure to make you feel like an outsider no matter how much u try so babies chill and enjoy ur own company Middle finger to people who make u feel small
Jasmin O.5 days
You are so much more than your academic credentials! You are, intelligent, strong, courageous, empathetic...a beautiful heart! I wish you good health and happiness in every way, so you can lead they way for many to be the same! You are brilliant! ❤️👍