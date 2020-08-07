back
When Did Dry Fruits Become Muslim and Coconuts Become Hindu?
Actor Javed Jaffrey said that even fruits and animals were a victim of religious divide. He was speaking at the annual Hussain Day interfaith event in Bangalore.
08/06/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 11:01 AM
210 comments
Rao A.5 hours
MashAllah.!
Ajay D.18 hours
Secular country is a sham, until country has a uniform civil code
Nawwab N.19 hours
What shocks me lot of places in India Beef is banned I agree it’s Holy-Who r biggest exporters of Beef from India majority Hindus —Why is that? India was always a harmonic country what has changed maybe the minds of PPL we need to change our minds and live as Humans before the religion label is posted
Alamgir K.a day
Excellent 👍 Mashallah but now jamia Masajad should be built in Ayodhya near other side place mandar soon in kashmir
Tahsin I.a day
Well said
Hariharanathan P.a day
well said.There should be unity among the Hindus and Muslims.If any calamity occurs only the people are the sufferers and not the politicians.
अमन प.a day
भिड़ी के बकरे का पकड़ के सीरत कौन पार करता है
Balu G.a day
People like him are the cause for division and split
Rehana C.a day
Very well narrated. India is getting divided in a great way.
Md R.a day
True .
Sharaft A.a day
He diliver just a BC is just a trope that elite Muslim prented to secure thier own privledge.
Deepank T.a day
Big fan❤❤❤
Eby N.a day
🔥🔥🔥
Shivani S.a day
Humanity ❤️
Gayatri B.a day
Superb .
Êvîl G.a day
Saale tumhari wajh se dange hote hai. Khoon hi ganda hai kya kr sakte ha
Saad A.2 days
Asy batwara krny walay logo sy door kesy reh skty hain jb wo majority k sath Parliment may aa kr baith gy hain?
Punam S.2 days
Well said ...
Usha G.2 days
Very funny
Urvash S.2 days
mere bhai... 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻