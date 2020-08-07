back

When Did Dry Fruits Become Muslim and Coconuts Become Hindu?

Actor Javed Jaffrey said that even fruits and animals were a victim of religious divide. He was speaking at the annual Hussain Day interfaith event in Bangalore.

08/06/2020 2:57 PM updated: 08/07/2020 11:01 AM
210 comments

  • Rao A.
    5 hours

    MashAllah.!

  • Ajay D.
    18 hours

    Secular country is a sham, until country has a uniform civil code

  • Nawwab N.
    19 hours

    What shocks me lot of places in India Beef is banned I agree it’s Holy-Who r biggest exporters of Beef from India majority Hindus —Why is that? India was always a harmonic country what has changed maybe the minds of PPL we need to change our minds and live as Humans before the religion label is posted

  • Alamgir K.
    a day

    Excellent 👍 Mashallah but now jamia Masajad should be built in Ayodhya near other side place mandar soon in kashmir

  • Tahsin I.
    a day

    Well said

  • Hariharanathan P.
    a day

    well said.There should be unity among the Hindus and Muslims.If any calamity occurs only the people are the sufferers and not the politicians.

  • अमन प.
    a day

    भिड़ी के बकरे का पकड़ के सीरत कौन पार करता है

  • Balu G.
    a day

    People like him are the cause for division and split

  • Rehana C.
    a day

    Very well narrated. India is getting divided in a great way.

  • Md R.
    a day

    True .

  • Sharaft A.
    a day

    He diliver just a BC is just a trope that elite Muslim prented to secure thier own privledge.

  • Deepank T.
    a day

    Big fan❤❤❤

  • Eby N.
    a day

    🔥🔥🔥

  • Shivani S.
    a day

    Humanity ❤️

  • Gayatri B.
    a day

    Superb .

  • Êvîl G.
    a day

    Saale tumhari wajh se dange hote hai. Khoon hi ganda hai kya kr sakte ha

  • Saad A.
    2 days

    Asy batwara krny walay logo sy door kesy reh skty hain jb wo majority k sath Parliment may aa kr baith gy hain?

  • Punam S.
    2 days

    Well said ...

  • Usha G.
    2 days

    Very funny

  • Urvash S.
    2 days

    mere bhai... 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

