When Doctors Face Sexism At Work
They save lives every day, but like all women, they also face some disturbing and dangerous situations at work. Two young doctors spoke to Brut about dealing with sexism.
10/07/2021 6:57 AM
52 comments
Cin M.11 hours
India is so hard! To much caste system, differences .. after all we r the largest democracy ... We are in 2021 celebrated 76 years of Independent.
Sunny घ.14 hours
I totally get the lady Dr, funny enough, sexism whether its female or male Dr, i seen it happening b4 and still going on. As myself working in medical group and Engineering group, i have seen loads - my collegues used to approach me to ask and tell me to deal various patients and also in my engineering field to deal wiv clients so i totally get her. One way, its ok as some dont get it when it turns into harrassment from simple friendly banter. So some are strong enough to deal wiv it and carry on working n for some i knw can b a really traumatic experience 🙏 Ps; looking good or bad is personal choice n no one has a right to say u r working here so you cant look good or that way or this way. If that what it is then i am sure Education plays no part. As that way only thing people need to do is just go by looks and then they can land a job by how they appear to the EYEs 🤔🧐...
Madhushri S.16 hours
Kudos girls 💙 your gender does not differentiate you, my gynaecologist was women, and she was superb
Gracious C.19 hours
A doctor is a doctor. Period
Jai B.20 hours
He was drunk so you need to focus on that reason also.
Ritu L.a day
More power to u girls...
Gladson D.a day
Please don't make your decision on single sided statement , let's there will be full investigation about this matter
Ben Jacksona day
Archana K.a day
Brut India this is story of almost every female doctor in India... Being under rated by patients and constantly expected to prove their worth unlike their male counterparts. Same degrees and experience as our male colleagues fail to provide us same stature in society. That is so strange. Sometimes even a junior or uninvolved male colleague is lauded over us for a treatment or management we did. Sexism runs not in the mind of patients but to an extent among doctors fraternity too.
Sonia S.a day
In india there isn't one place where sexism doesn't exist.Men keep mansplaning you stuff, as if they are above or better in everything.
Ruptrishna B.a day
Why female doctors have to prove their potential firstly! If any patient don't trust you ignore them that's it. If any doctor is serious and well versed with the protocol and investigation, then why someone be victim of gender biasness. If someone think they are not knowledgeable enough then improve oneself, very simple. Atleast an educated women at any cost shouldn't bog down to sexist circumstances. (This is too much. Hope these doctors are not working in village health care centres.)
Geetika V.a day
:(
Sudip R.a day
I have 4 Tattoos.... 2 of which are visible to all ... and run a successful Surgical Oncology practice. Sometimes doctors somehow convince themselves that they're supposed to look or behave a particular way..... while the fact is you just need to know your job well and have good patient communication skills.
Janu P.2 days
I nvr faced any sexism 21 years I was working in a book store as a manager. Maybe because people who came to my shop were more educated and we'll behaved or maybe I look fierce. And I had good bosses, too .all were man..supplier mostly were men. They treat us with respect..when recap..I feel more blessed.
Ayan K.2 days
These are just personal opinions there is no evidence to substantiate their claim...
Baijantee P.2 days
True,gender discrimination is a big issue . People don't consider women equal,even if they are performing better,I can't understand this system,I thought maybe educated people won't discriminate,but the truth is they choose to do the same in a more specified manner which will discourage you and demoralise you to such a level,that you will lose faith and confidence at first place. But I think,we can be better
Kummaran R.2 days
No one above others ... Respect all equally.. some misunderstood that , that impact male too. Some organization give extra token or support to women using feminine first which is wrong and I believe that is discrimination too. Merit base will be rightful to all.
Shumaila K.2 days
Much respect to you ladies❤️
Suneeta R.2 days
This is ridiculous! We talk a lot about gender equality and stoping sexism but it's really pathetic to see it's not into practice yet. Wonder how long it's going to take to change the mindset of such people.😭😭
Prasad D.2 days
But end of day they.... Doctor or not you both are damn Beautiful.... i dont know if saying that is sexist or Dexit what ever you wanna call it... them just facts....