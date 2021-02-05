back
When Elbows And Bags Become Weapons Against Groping
Women often have to adopt an alarming number of hacks to feel safe and protected in crowded spaces. How many of these do you swear by?
05/02/2021 2:57 PM
73 comments
Jaikala G.2 days
I was alert every nite during the days of internship when I worked in dental clinic in Bangalore from 5 to 8pm usually
Jaikala G.2 days
If you can't see the person, but only see exhibitionism, better run to safe place of hostel...
Jaikala G.2 days
I used to run fast from the main gate till hostel to avoid seeing the exhibitionism which occurred on the walls of the boundary walls of the hospital filled with fear in 1992...
Jaikala G.2 days
I got elbow hits by the bus driver in 8th standard local bus in Belgaum
Jaikala G.2 days
I faced problems with churidhars and salwars here in Bangalore...it hurts badly where they hit....better to put hands in front of chest to avoid the painful elbowing jabs
Jaikala G.2 days
The hit on the chest hurts....when it happens in a crowd,its difficult to identify...keep hands in front of chest to ward off..
Jaikala G.2 days
If it happens in a crowd,the person will move fast...the option you have is to run after him and yank his hair....the rest will be done by the crowd....they will bash him....if multiple individuals do it, within few minutes, you need to be extra alert ....identify n bash....or singly draw attention to the person doing it by raising your voice and get him punished....he must realise that once upon a time ,he came out of the body of a female and needs to respect females
Manisha T.7 days
U all r so wise bt still tc
Mona B.09/02/2021 23:27
Such a sad reality..
Poonam K.09/02/2021 16:44
Yes, it's very true that it is very stressful to remain aware every single time any where outside the house but we have to due it to protect ourselves.males will never ,ever understand that with how much stress we are going outside of house for daily purpose.
Prova I.09/02/2021 08:09
🤷♀️
Suchita S.08/02/2021 23:00
Very sad to hear that women are judged by their clothes and not by who they are .. please respect all !
Kavits C.08/02/2021 14:22
WTF?! Mamas teach your sons consent. This is NOT ok!
Asma S.08/02/2021 12:12
https://youtu.be/_6ozTWg6rtM
Kishan S.08/02/2021 09:46
I sensed that indian men lost judgement power,humanity andtemperament while near a woman.shame on Male gender
Imran N.07/02/2021 21:21
Sorry to all my sisters for making u feel the way it is. But Believe me not every male is around there to grope you or disrespect you. Have hope may be 1day us menz will be man enough and protect you from every harm and bad eyes.
Vishnu C.07/02/2021 18:11
I know girls are right. population control karna padega is a solution.
Rithika L.07/02/2021 17:29
EDUCATION is the key if u teach them from a young age and WHY isnt it being taught in schools how else will they learn that’s it’s not ok to do that,, it no use posting videos like this when the country can’t deal with this issue
Faiz A.07/02/2021 13:30
It's sad that men can't respect women's space or privacy. They can't just chill and enjoy the travel or be at ease in their environment or surrounding. To be alert to protect ones modesty is a very stressful job. I know coz I once got on a metro with visible love bites. ☺️. If people's stares could make me uncomfortable, 😓 it's hard to fully understand what women go through every day.
Jayshree S.07/02/2021 11:09
Same , constantly I have to keep my guards up