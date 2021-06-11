back
When Everyone You Love Is A Doctor
The families of doctors also go through unimaginable stress when they hear reports of doctors being assaulted. Abeer Khan, who comes from a family of doctors, talks about the pain...
11/06/2021 1:27 PM
44 comments
Mandeep M.5 days
Thanks for all the services.
Rashmi T.6 days
Very well said Abeer. So true 👍
Aisyah F.7 days
Well said ...
Harman G.14/06/2021 07:33
Get lost with these Bulshit vedios all the time …fed up I saw doctors who didn’t even observed my grandmother properly ,didn’t even touched her due to this stupid fear
Swati S.14/06/2021 04:56
Mujhe ek cheez samjh ni aayi covid vaccine sabse pehle healthcare workers ko lagi tab bhi 1000 se jyada dr scummbed . Efficacy of vaccination is not taken into account...
Rayyan Q.13/06/2021 06:31
I know..how come these ppl beat up their drs?
Priyanka D.13/06/2021 03:38
Lovely video !!🤗🤗🤗
Ashok S.12/06/2021 18:24
Why not this spirit injected in all human beings, specifically in the minds of all doctors. 70% doctors are not treating patients as the patient needed during this covid pandemic situations. Most of the nursing homes exploiting covid patients. You recognize this truth Mam. If don't believe take a case study.
Nisha A.12/06/2021 17:02
Nurses too
Jigyasa W.12/06/2021 16:54
I so agree wth u
Priya K.12/06/2021 15:02
I agree
Tahera B.12/06/2021 14:50
truly respected
Areeba K.12/06/2021 13:15
Thank u all for ur dua’a for our family Indeed Mummy Sitwat Khan Papa Jamshed Khan and Danish have gone out of the way and helped people and no one knows it better than the patients and the doctors family. The covid times were toughest on the doctors So many doctors have lost their lives and so many doctors worked under immense stress and fear But as they say “The show must go on…” so it did! Doctors went on with their duties and tried their level best But the unseen part of the doctors story is the constant fear stress and the loneliness the doctors families face And this time I wasn’t a doctor but I was his pregnant wife which was BTW nerve racking in all ways!!! This message was beautifully conveyed by Abeer Khan Thank u for sharing my sisters message Three cheers to the doctors Love them Respect them Be grateful to them Please don’t beat them up They are humans and they have a family to go back to🥰
Srijana S.12/06/2021 09:11
But unfortunately,some doctors and nurses left covid patients to die without even touching them😢😢😢😭😭😭😭
Sudeshna G.12/06/2021 06:34
I stand by u ,being myself from a family of doctors,nurses I wish people stop generalizing stuff and if you think doctors are disgusting then please do your own medications,operations,treatments,consultation etc Heal World
Ena D.12/06/2021 06:10
Yes all doctors are not bad. We belong to the family of commoners. So if we raise questions on doctors, at least on some on them then there must be some reason. Doctors are regarded as next to Gods. So why would anyone raise questions against them without any cost. When my mother broke her leg, the doc who operated her took two times more money than needed. And when she needed a physiotherapist the same doctor who provide one person who was taking a lumpsome amount. When we asked if we could take help from some other physio, the doctor said there is no need. Ok. So this is our everyday experience. In this situation the doctors are doing their best. I'm not insulting them, I dare not. But it is also their part of job. Isn't it? Similarly the soldiers are also always at risk. But don't get equal respect. I really admire those doctors who take minimum fees from poor patients and working in rural areas.
Kunwar S.12/06/2021 05:01
Allah Bless all frontline warrior
Sam Q.12/06/2021 05:01
Salute to dear
Ganesh B.12/06/2021 04:33
People don't hate doctors readily but they do hate medical bills, especially specialist/surgeons fee, which is exorbitant in most cases, hence you have to demand respect otherwise you will receive love for sure...👍
Akiam A.12/06/2021 02:03
God bless all frontline workers