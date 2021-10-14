back

When Farooq Abdullah Reassured Sikhs In Kashmir

"Kashmir will remain part of India, even if I am killed." Farooq Abdullah had a strong message while speaking at a condolence meeting for Supinder Kaur, the Sikh principal shot dead by terrorists...

14/10/2021 7:48 PM
  • 92.2K
  • 198

Portraits

  1. 4:03

    She Was Shamed For Not Wearing A Bra

  2. 6:31

    Ranbir Kapoor And Rajeev Masand In Conversation

  3. 2:24

    The Warrior Grandma From Kerala

  4. 3:03

    How Apala Mishra Topped The UPSC Interview Round

  5. 4:22

    All You Need To Know About The Morning-After Pill

  6. 5:41

    Naveen Patnaik: The CM Who Helped Indian Hockey

183 comments

  • Sohail M.
    a day

    Jammu & Kashmir belongs to people of Jammu & Kashmir not endia

  • Atul G.
    2 days

    Very good

  • अभिषेक प.
    2 days

    Ye khud BC terrorist hai...

  • Xahid M.
    2 days

    The real face of hypocrisy

  • Muhammad M.
    3 days

    Indian intelligence involved in the killing of Sikhs

  • Shah U.
    3 days

    Tu kuttay ki mout maraga sallay

  • Matsu R.
    4 days

    Still the madness persist, why?

  • Faizan A.
    4 days

    Look at the Azad Kashmir kashmiri leaders are not in jails Pakistani media doesn't ask you are Pakistani or not they are living independent life look at yourself you were in jails mehboba mufti is also in jail

  • Balli G.
    4 days

    मक्कार धूर्त कौम म्लेच्छ 1990 मे मार गया था यासीन मलिक ने कितने कत्ल किया तब किधर मरा था

  • Hiralal P.
    4 days

    FARRUKH ABDULLAH has completely changed not in appearance, but in personality and behaviour since abrogation of Kashmir article 370; in the beginning he was arrogant, but with the passage of time and prevailing circumstances, he is trying to stay away from the company of MEHBUBA MUKTI and OMAR ABDULLAH and trying to be loyal and petroitic citizen of INDIA , his political action appears to be hypocritical, but after realising his political errors of judgements and repentance and given an opportunity he may prove faithful and honest only then it is advisable to welcome!

  • Ankur P.
    4 days

    Farooq Nautanki Abdullah.

  • Meerab M.
    4 days

    Harami ho tm log....unko faisla krny do k unhu ny india k sath rehna ya alag rehna.. Ajeeb

  • Sagar S.
    4 days

    Tum sale dogale ho

  • Iluvpak Z.
    4 days

    Sikh and muslims sufferings are same alongside other communities this is clearly a conspiracy and mean tactic to divide and weak their struggles God curse those who kills pandits and sikhs and innocent kashmiris

  • Ask M.
    4 days

    Dirty Butcher's always hide behind Burkhas cowards they won't fight face to face...

  • Mohd S.
    4 days

    Sire,no one will kill you.why are you after Ur killing. Let us see your fate

  • Narendra N.
    4 days

    Are are kya mast acting

  • Masam A.
    4 days

    Traitor to his own people

  • Muhammad S.
    5 days

    NoT more than a puppet

  • Zaidsarfaraz K.
    5 days

    Brrrrrrrruhhhhhhh

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.