When Farooq Abdullah Reassured Sikhs In Kashmir
"Kashmir will remain part of India, even if I am killed." Farooq Abdullah had a strong message while speaking at a condolence meeting for Supinder Kaur, the Sikh principal shot dead by terrorists...
14/10/2021 7:48 PM
- 92.2K
- 1.3K
- 198
183 comments
Sohail M.a day
Jammu & Kashmir belongs to people of Jammu & Kashmir not endia
Atul G.2 days
Very good
अभिषेक प.2 days
Ye khud BC terrorist hai...
Xahid M.2 days
The real face of hypocrisy
Muhammad M.3 days
Indian intelligence involved in the killing of Sikhs
Shah U.3 days
Tu kuttay ki mout maraga sallay
Matsu R.4 days
Still the madness persist, why?
Faizan A.4 days
Look at the Azad Kashmir kashmiri leaders are not in jails Pakistani media doesn't ask you are Pakistani or not they are living independent life look at yourself you were in jails mehboba mufti is also in jail
Balli G.4 days
मक्कार धूर्त कौम म्लेच्छ 1990 मे मार गया था यासीन मलिक ने कितने कत्ल किया तब किधर मरा था
Hiralal P.4 days
FARRUKH ABDULLAH has completely changed not in appearance, but in personality and behaviour since abrogation of Kashmir article 370; in the beginning he was arrogant, but with the passage of time and prevailing circumstances, he is trying to stay away from the company of MEHBUBA MUKTI and OMAR ABDULLAH and trying to be loyal and petroitic citizen of INDIA , his political action appears to be hypocritical, but after realising his political errors of judgements and repentance and given an opportunity he may prove faithful and honest only then it is advisable to welcome!
Ankur P.4 days
Farooq Nautanki Abdullah.
Meerab M.4 days
Harami ho tm log....unko faisla krny do k unhu ny india k sath rehna ya alag rehna.. Ajeeb
Sagar S.4 days
Tum sale dogale ho
Iluvpak Z.4 days
Sikh and muslims sufferings are same alongside other communities this is clearly a conspiracy and mean tactic to divide and weak their struggles God curse those who kills pandits and sikhs and innocent kashmiris
Ask M.4 days
Dirty Butcher's always hide behind Burkhas cowards they won't fight face to face...
Mohd S.4 days
Sire,no one will kill you.why are you after Ur killing. Let us see your fate
Narendra N.4 days
Are are kya mast acting
Masam A.4 days
Traitor to his own people
Muhammad S.5 days
NoT more than a puppet
Zaidsarfaraz K.5 days
Brrrrrrrruhhhhhhh