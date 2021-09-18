back

When Gadkari Got Candid About Cleanliness

"I had a fleet with police cars, I stopped them all." Nitin Gadkari has some uniques ideas about managing cleanliness and pollution in his city. 👀

18/09/2021 6:57 AM
  • 90.2K
  • 45

Politics

  1. 1:44

    Nitin Gadkari On The Importance Of Roads

  2. 3:05

    India's Vaccination Record On Modi's Birthday

  3. 3:00

    When Gadkari Got Candid About Cleanliness

  4. 3:45

    AAP’s Power Play For Uttar Pradesh

  5. 4:34

    When PM Modi Spoke About His Childhood

  6. 3:41

    Rahul Gandhi On Who's The Real Hindu

41 comments

  • Anuradha G.
    3 days

    Good idea

  • Highrider S.
    4 days

    Fake PR stunts as his so called highway projects started crumbling

  • Nabila S.
    4 days

    Indeed a man with a vision

  • S A.
    5 days

    Then people will start dancing instead of giving way😂

  • S. R.
    5 days

    He is feku no. 2.

  • Dinu B.
    6 days

    Iam thinking when am stucked in a traffic block suddenly a car and ambulance playing keyboard and Indian traditional music instruments behind my car that was an awesome felling.. 😀😂😂

  • Andrew H.
    6 days

    In general, indians are not good looking people.

  • Naveen S.
    6 days

    Nitinji is a great visionary n a very sensible politician. But he was sidelined. I wish he be the next PM if at all the NDA comes to power.

  • Santosh P.
    6 days

    Chuthya

  • Syed A.
    6 days

    Toilets Hain Nahi batain Pakistan ko khatam kerne ki .

  • Hemant K.
    6 days

    Abhi jab ola uber ka horn ka aawaj daloge to rukna hai ya bhagna hai?

  • Imran A.
    6 days

    Kya fekta hai yeh bhi

  • Shaikh M.
    6 days

    In india, idiots have good fan following.

  • Faizan K.
    6 days

    Dhoom machale, dhoom machale would be a better option 😤😤😤😤😤

  • Mitchelle P.
    6 days

    One thing about Indians are that v r a noisy crowd...unnecessary horning on the road is a menace to other riders/ drivers. My father always says " The sign of a GOOD DRIVER is that U DONT HORN" I really follow this concept.

  • Sukhbir M.
    6 days

    You are deserving PM candidate

  • Sukhbir M.
    6 days

    A deserving. PM condidate

  • Arjun C.
    7 days

    And this is the reasonable dude in that party..

  • Rahul B.
    7 days

    Look at condition of roads 🙄 ऐसा कोई रास्ता नहीं जहाँ गड्डा नहीं 🙄

  • Mohammad N.
    7 days

    Free main itna Sara maal kamaye...to khuch bhi bakwaas Karega na