When Gadkari Got Candid About Cleanliness
"I had a fleet with police cars, I stopped them all." Nitin Gadkari has some uniques ideas about managing cleanliness and pollution in his city. 👀
18/09/2021 6:57 AM
41 comments
Anuradha G.3 days
Good idea
Highrider S.4 days
Fake PR stunts as his so called highway projects started crumbling
Nabila S.4 days
Indeed a man with a vision
S A.5 days
Then people will start dancing instead of giving way😂
S. R.5 days
He is feku no. 2.
Dinu B.6 days
Iam thinking when am stucked in a traffic block suddenly a car and ambulance playing keyboard and Indian traditional music instruments behind my car that was an awesome felling.. 😀😂😂
Andrew H.6 days
In general, indians are not good looking people.
Naveen S.6 days
Nitinji is a great visionary n a very sensible politician. But he was sidelined. I wish he be the next PM if at all the NDA comes to power.
Santosh P.6 days
Chuthya
Syed A.6 days
Toilets Hain Nahi batain Pakistan ko khatam kerne ki .
Hemant K.6 days
Abhi jab ola uber ka horn ka aawaj daloge to rukna hai ya bhagna hai?
Imran A.6 days
Kya fekta hai yeh bhi
Shaikh M.6 days
In india, idiots have good fan following.
Faizan K.6 days
Dhoom machale, dhoom machale would be a better option 😤😤😤😤😤
Mitchelle P.6 days
One thing about Indians are that v r a noisy crowd...unnecessary horning on the road is a menace to other riders/ drivers. My father always says " The sign of a GOOD DRIVER is that U DONT HORN" I really follow this concept.
Sukhbir M.6 days
You are deserving PM candidate
Sukhbir M.6 days
A deserving. PM condidate
Arjun C.7 days
And this is the reasonable dude in that party..
Rahul B.7 days
Look at condition of roads 🙄 ऐसा कोई रास्ता नहीं जहाँ गड्डा नहीं 🙄
Mohammad N.7 days
Free main itna Sara maal kamaye...to khuch bhi bakwaas Karega na