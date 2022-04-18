back
When harmony won over hate
In the wake of communal tensions in parts of the country, here are a few instances when Hindus and Muslims celebrated together and harmony prevailed.
18/04/2022 3:57 PM
- 39.2K
- 1.1K
- 80
76 comments
Milinda R.13 hours
Why riots stone pelting happens only on hindu festival.. who is intolerant.. not a single incident of riot when muhurat eid celebrated .. that it self says the truth .. being human respecting others in their own native country should come easy but woth muslims upbringing so muchh hate they fill against non muslims ..it works against that innocent child who becomes criminals or terrorists or moulvi .. and when you catch them .. they never cut hands of thief .. they don't follow sharia .. they follow sharia to stone pelt on hi dus and target hindu girls riots and brutal killing and sex slavery rape .. shame on educated muslims .. who stand with criminals just because he or she is muslim ..
Saif A.16 hours
😃😃😃 Almost all the love brotherhood & harmony showed by Muslims only
Osman Y.17 hours
Why only Muslims need to show solidarity why not hindus because our religion tough us....... Muslims are loving❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Wake up Muslims
Rhidhiman P.a day
This is india and we shall make it like this not what this BJP wants
Vijay S.a day
This is my India...loved it.
Mohammad K.a day
Ishita B.a day
Bruce N.2 days
Sara G.2 days
Why should Hindus put up with this? It is time Hindus wake up and stop being deaf dumb and blind. You have been taken advantage of for too long from being killed to converting. Stop 🚫 being the doormat in your own country and comparing to others. India 🇮🇳 is Hindu land .
Anupam K.2 days
Love to see Siliguri in the list because I live at Siliguri.
Roshna M.2 days
Dear , if you want to focus on communal harmony please either visit south India or INDIAN resident who live in other countries .... thats the real harmony.. thus you can take notes on blogs , reels, stories and news on how to be in harmony not between 2 but with many religions and nationalities. How to celebrate festivals not only as a bystanders but also to celebrate as their own!! The real Indians are the ones who value fellow people/ Citizens as friends and family not as other cast or religion..
Hakim M.2 days
The real hindus are good. And the good hindus are majority. It is a shame that present government and their local goons are creating violence in the name of hindu muslim. All indians stand up rightly and tightly and get rid of this hatred. All humans are equal. Let all live in peace and Security.
Zunnun B.2 days
I can express simply ….☪️♥️🕉 #b
Rajasri S.3 days
This is the real Indian culture
Lyimo K.3 days
Sad but good news Prior to 2014 such news would have had no value or viewing as India was bation of communal tapestry and integration Today such news is viewed as sign of hope , a possibility So much has changed, so sad
Archana B.3 days
whatever 💁♀️ 🚩 जय हिंद 🚩 जय भारत 🚩 🙏
Dave M.3 days
There is no reason to show off , just learn to live in harmony.
Arif S.3 days
Tum kitna bhi bhaichara dikha lo par yakeen rakho allah ne saf saf kaha hai yeh kafir tumhare nahi hosakte tum unko sharbat pilao vo tumhe darate rahenge,aur
Ganesh N.3 days
Be human and practice humanity with respect for others (regardless of faith).. Sanathana Dharma (righteousness forever) teaches that from the very beginning..
Arjun S.3 days
Bullshit post 🤣🤣🤣