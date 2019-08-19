back

When India’s Akbaruddin Stumped Pakistani Journalists

India’s ambassador to the UN surprised Pakistani journalists with this rare gesture after the Security Council’s informal, closed-door meeting on Kashmir.

08/19/2019 2:42 PM
  • 2.2m
  • 2.4k

Politics

2052 comments

  • Sanket K.
    10/07/2019 13:31

    This man is just awesome. Mr cool

  • Sachin A.
    10/05/2019 21:02

    We are proud of you

  • Ubald A.
    10/04/2019 04:23

    Good Answer

  • Paul D.
    09/30/2019 20:24

    Kashmir.,... One place that can spark it all! India Territory with Muslim majority. What would you do? A test of tolerance and quest for peace!!!!

  • Suleman S.
    09/28/2019 18:43

    Please watch full video

  • Kartik Y.
    09/27/2019 04:02

    He is a class act.

  • Asad M.
    09/24/2019 17:17

    Hitler Modi Stop Killing in Kashmir

  • Snklp R.
    09/24/2019 08:45

    Well done Sir. Porkis shown the door. This is what the real diplomacy is. Imran u must learn from this our gentleman 😎😎😎💪💪💪

  • Gaurav Y.
    09/24/2019 06:36

    What is the name of this smart man?

  • Asif R.
    09/24/2019 02:23

    I liked the way this man delivers his speeches 💓�ct

  • Ali S.
    09/23/2019 22:51

    Lier...chotiya

  • Divesh D.
    09/23/2019 20:11

    Dis is a real muslim and he nailed it..... INDIAN MUSLIMS love india...

  • Asif R.
    09/23/2019 18:43

    Liar

  • Isa A.
    09/23/2019 15:41

    He looks soo tensed 😂 lying is really hard eh ?

  • Rajesh B.
    09/23/2019 13:51

    indian

  • Abdul S.
    09/23/2019 10:16

    Atleast an indian muslim is not going to face mob lynching for this. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Ranjit N.
    09/23/2019 10:14

    What an Indian Muslim. Great I fall at, your feet Sir.

  • Tasaduk S.
    09/23/2019 08:01

    They deserved many cockroaches for this show. Won't be surprised if a paid Molvi starts the talk.

  • Hamad C.
    09/23/2019 06:48

    India propoganda will not work. The world is not that dumb

  • Mahendra J.
    09/23/2019 03:18

    We indian are proudly admire your work on Kashmir sir