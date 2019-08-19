When India’s Akbaruddin Stumped Pakistani Journalists

India’s ambassador to the UN surprised Pakistani journalists with this rare gesture after the Security Council’s informal, closed-door meeting on Kashmir.
2052 comments
Sanket K.10/07/2019 13:31
This man is just awesome. Mr cool
Sachin A.10/05/2019 21:02
We are proud of you
Ubald A.10/04/2019 04:23
Good Answer
Paul D.09/30/2019 20:24
Kashmir.,... One place that can spark it all! India Territory with Muslim majority. What would you do? A test of tolerance and quest for peace!!!!
Suleman S.09/28/2019 18:43
Please watch full video
Kartik Y.09/27/2019 04:02
He is a class act.
Asad M.09/24/2019 17:17
Hitler Modi Stop Killing in Kashmir
Snklp R.09/24/2019 08:45
Well done Sir. Porkis shown the door. This is what the real diplomacy is. Imran u must learn from this our gentleman 😎😎😎💪💪💪
Gaurav Y.09/24/2019 06:36
What is the name of this smart man?
Asif R.09/24/2019 02:23
I liked the way this man delivers his speeches 💓�ct
Ali S.09/23/2019 22:51
Lier...chotiya
Divesh D.09/23/2019 20:11
Dis is a real muslim and he nailed it..... INDIAN MUSLIMS love india...
Asif R.09/23/2019 18:43
Liar
Isa A.09/23/2019 15:41
He looks soo tensed 😂 lying is really hard eh ?
Rajesh B.09/23/2019 13:51
indian
Abdul S.09/23/2019 10:16
Atleast an indian muslim is not going to face mob lynching for this. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Ranjit N.09/23/2019 10:14
What an Indian Muslim. Great I fall at, your feet Sir.
Tasaduk S.09/23/2019 08:01
They deserved many cockroaches for this show. Won't be surprised if a paid Molvi starts the talk.
Hamad C.09/23/2019 06:48
India propoganda will not work. The world is not that dumb
Mahendra J.09/23/2019 03:18
We indian are proudly admire your work on Kashmir sir