When India's Youngest Mayor Took On Age Critics

So what if she was in a room filled mostly with people much older than her? Mayor Arya Rajendran had had enough of their snarky ageist remarks. This is how she shut them up...

21/06/2021 11:27 AM
115 comments

  • Prasad R.
    28 minutes

  • Md B.
    42 minutes

    More power to her ❤️

  • Prasad R.
    44 minutes

  • Kailas N.
    44 minutes

  • Prasad R.
    44 minutes

  • Sandip S.
    an hour

    Yeh saale budhau saalo ko politics se nikaalna zaroori hai!!! Its 2021 youngsters know and can deliver things much better than these OLDIES!!

  • Abdad H.
    an hour

    Dammmmm 🔥 this is what is call women empowerment. I don't know either she is right or wrong.... But the way she has shut them is 🔥... Hatsoff... Hope you go on...

  • Shasna S.
    an hour

  • Sai K.
    2 hours

    She's just too good, she owned that man's entire lineage just like that🤩

  • Hemant S.
    2 hours

    But she never answered the questions or did she later? You will get bad comments if you are not answering the questions.

  • Rabbani P.
    2 hours

    She is furious and done home work to be in Mayor position

  • Shinoj M.
    3 hours

    ആയിരം സംഘികൾക്ക് ഒരു ആര്യ എന്നതാണ് കണക്ക്😁😁😁സംഘി കുട്ടൻ മാർ എല്ലാം വാലും മടക്കി ഇരിക്കുന്ന കാഴ്ച്ച മനോഹരം തന്നെ😘😘😘

  • Kranti K.
    3 hours

    Belong to Which party?

  • Satalakar U.
    3 hours

    Wow what a courage the lady has shown. Great !

  • Meera R.
    3 hours

  • Neeraj M.
    3 hours

  • Zia K.
    3 hours

    Its very strange and good thng also, young and educated people also joining politics.

  • Kavitha D.
    4 hours

    Way to go Girl!!! So proud of u!!! Stay firm, Stay strong! D universe is with u! Muah!

  • Rakhi T.
    4 hours

  • Prem K.
    4 hours

    Corrupt to the core.