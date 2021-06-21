back
When India's Youngest Mayor Took On Age Critics
So what if she was in a room filled mostly with people much older than her? Mayor Arya Rajendran had had enough of their snarky ageist remarks. This is how she shut them up...
21/06/2021 11:27 AM
115 comments
Prasad R.28 minutes
Next teacher Amma is here 😂😂😂
Md B.42 minutes
More power to her ❤️
Prasad R.44 minutes
🤣🤣🤣
Kailas N.44 minutes
Full drama....
Prasad R.44 minutes
Scammer
Sandip S.an hour
Yeh saale budhau saalo ko politics se nikaalna zaroori hai!!! Its 2021 youngsters know and can deliver things much better than these OLDIES!!
Abdad H.an hour
Dammmmm 🔥 this is what is call women empowerment. I don't know either she is right or wrong.... But the way she has shut them is 🔥... Hatsoff... Hope you go on...
Shasna S.an hour
😍😘
Sai K.2 hours
She's just too good, she owned that man's entire lineage just like that🤩
Hemant S.2 hours
But she never answered the questions or did she later? You will get bad comments if you are not answering the questions.
Rabbani P.2 hours
She is furious and done home work to be in Mayor position
Shinoj M.3 hours
ആയിരം സംഘികൾക്ക് ഒരു ആര്യ എന്നതാണ് കണക്ക്😁😁😁സംഘി കുട്ടൻ മാർ എല്ലാം വാലും മടക്കി ഇരിക്കുന്ന കാഴ്ച്ച മനോഹരം തന്നെ😘😘😘
Kranti K.3 hours
Belong to Which party?
Satalakar U.3 hours
Wow what a courage the lady has shown. Great !
Meera R.3 hours
Good PR work 👌👌
Neeraj M.3 hours
Bravo
Zia K.3 hours
Its very strange and good thng also, young and educated people also joining politics.
Kavitha D.4 hours
Way to go Girl!!! So proud of u!!! Stay firm, Stay strong! D universe is with u! Muah!
Rakhi T.4 hours
👍👍👍👍👍👍
Prem K.4 hours
Corrupt to the core.