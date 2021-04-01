back
When Indira Suffered Poll Violence
Political leaders blamed each other for poll violence in West Bengal as far back as 1967. Here's Indira Gandhi's take on it, just a day before someone broke her nose on the campaign trail.
01/04/2021 3:36 PM
59 comments
Salil M.3 hours
This is a clear confrontation between sponsored Brut & sponsored NewJ...
Christopher F.8 hours
Iron lady of india❤️❤️❤️
Zameer G.9 hours
Iron lady of India
Mohit P.10 hours
Wish she had been shot on that very day
Ca R.11 hours
Indra Gandhi one of the best Prime Minister that India has ever. 👍😁
Zulfiqar A.11 hours
There may be an isolated incidents of political violence in Bengal, but the fact remains that Indian violent rulers always benefitted from politocal from Gujrat to UP.
निखिल म.13 hours
लौट आइये देवी जटाओं में जूंओं वाले आज कल बहुत फुदक रहे हैं। सरकार ने इन बंदरों के सामने घुटने टेक दिए हैं। आप होतीं तो 26 जनवरी पर एक एक गद्दार को सज़ा मिलती
Richard P.14 hours
Brut India ...u are just a shit and follower of the fake Gandhi
Hrehaan S.14 hours
West Bengal = goons gadh .....
Fahmida S.15 hours
Yaphets P.15 hours
They loot India. England family ke tarah khudko ussi tarah dekhte hein aur Hindustan apne baap ke jagir samjhte hein.
MV R.16 hours
The purpose of this post is plain and simple. To gain some votes for RG. But, she was not transparent about death of Shastri. Death of Gandhi gave good leverage to Nehru. Same with Shastri. She and Namta are similar. Only Modi is making difference now.
Ketan C.17 hours
Magnificent looter family of India The Gandhi's.
Ganapati B.17 hours
Please listen to answer she had given to the last question that is what the opinion she had about democracy.
Áyan R.17 hours
KGB VIP hogger.
कट्टर ह.18 hours
Krishnan R.a day
NTK 💪
NaVdeep S.a day
Burn in Hell Bi*ch🖕🏻
Srinath B.a day
So sending forces for the sake of election is illegal.. but killing and beating bjp party workers during 2019 election was peaceful
Dibakar G.a day
Iron lady of world, lady of millennium.