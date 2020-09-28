back

When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians

“The country cannot improve until its politicians do.” In this excerpt of a 2013 speech, BJP founding member Jaswant Singh held politicians accountable for the state of affairs in India back then. He died on Sunday following a long spell of illness.

09/28/2020 1:57 PM
  • 18.7k
  • 6

Politics

  1. 11:57

    Pakistan Vs. India At UNGA

  2. 3:17

    When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians

  3. 1:41

    Finance Minister Vs. The Pandemic

  4. 3:01

    When Covid Unmasked Politicians

  5. 6:19

    Why Justice Shah Thinks Judiciary Has Been A “Mute Spectator”

  6. 4:34

    Learn Subversive English With This Witty Educator

5 comments

  • Harsharan S.
    12 hours

    How about escorting terrorists to Afghanistan. One killed Daniel Perl, One was involved in 9/11 bombing and one is still pain in the asss for India 🙏

  • Sukumar B.
    21 hours

    No no Babar

  • Brut India
    a day

    Jaswant Singh was cremated at his farmhouse in Jodhpur: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/jaswant-singh-funeral-jaswant-singh-cremated-in-jodhpur-family-leaders-pay-last-respects-2301787

  • Sonia C.
    a day

    Om Shanti

  • Umasankar N.
    a day

    A brave soldier and a good administrator. The founder member of bjp. But his last times the party forget this senior leader.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.