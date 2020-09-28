back
When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians
“The country cannot improve until its politicians do.” In this excerpt of a 2013 speech, BJP founding member Jaswant Singh held politicians accountable for the state of affairs in India back then. He died on Sunday following a long spell of illness.
09/28/2020 1:57 PM
5 comments
Harsharan S.12 hours
How about escorting terrorists to Afghanistan. One killed Daniel Perl, One was involved in 9/11 bombing and one is still pain in the asss for India 🙏
Sukumar B.21 hours
No no Babar
Brut Indiaa day
Jaswant Singh was cremated at his farmhouse in Jodhpur: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/jaswant-singh-funeral-jaswant-singh-cremated-in-jodhpur-family-leaders-pay-last-respects-2301787
Sonia C.a day
Om Shanti
Umasankar N.a day
A brave soldier and a good administrator. The founder member of bjp. But his last times the party forget this senior leader.