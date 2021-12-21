back
When Jaya Bachchan Cursed The Treasury Benches
“Your bad days are coming soon.” MP Jaya Bachchan lost her cool in Parliament over an alleged personal remark.
21/12/2021 11:22 AM
- 1.1M
- 8.3K
- 1.2K
1107 comments
Joy S.28/12/2021 01:35
Aggression mentality is indeed injurious to the entire forum. But she is forgetting that in the House defamatory statements is not considered and it's comes under the exception of defamation. Only the Speaker can consider or else none can help in this regard. Such a waste of time.
Abhishek R.27/12/2021 19:38
It is not good to be angry at such age ..Amitabh and abhishek should now take care of this fumed lady
Lama K.27/12/2021 16:09
THE FACT IS THE FACT.RIGHTEOUSNESS IS THE WAY OF LIFE.LIKE THE SAYING GOES; JHOLI K PICHAY KIA HAI? JHOLI K PICHAY KIA HAI? JHOLI K PICHAY KIA HAI?
Gavin G.27/12/2021 09:13
Poor old lady trying to protect her family for their wrong doings .... Just like Mother of shatrughan 🤔🤔❓❓
Krishnkant G.27/12/2021 07:21
She is not honourable at all only barking because of her money.what's wrong if actions are taken after the release of the panama papers
Shahnaz K.27/12/2021 05:33
Very nice Good job jai Hind Hindustani jindabhd
Mahendra M.27/12/2021 04:35
Worst than bunch of kids. This is the country full of bribes and injustice.
Vishwanth V.27/12/2021 04:06
Idiot
Mohan P.27/12/2021 04:05
Who is this lady.She looks like churail.(Bhutni).
Pamela J.27/12/2021 02:36
WOW 😮 MY GOODNESS.
Mujgan H.27/12/2021 00:56
She never acted so well in movies, well here she gets other chances lol
Honesty B.26/12/2021 21:27
Mafia sponsored MP is angered by narcotics investigation- shocker!
Riya S.26/12/2021 18:27
Jaya u need rest it's time u retire. See her aggression her temper. U need to check your mental health.
Sani L.26/12/2021 17:56
Buddhi chup kar. Tere marne ka waqt ah raha hai.
Mahadeo R.26/12/2021 13:38
U r I'll mannered
Sandeep K.26/12/2021 10:26
Bodiyaa. Kay mou may nipple do bhai. ...she is not fit to be rajasabha member...
Cruiser T.26/12/2021 09:48
BJP mein jo jaayega uske paap dhul jaayenge. BJP is arm twisting every famous personality but cannot penalize the culprit.
Shenaz A.26/12/2021 08:18
Look at all these pathetic men trying to bully her
Kusum A.26/12/2021 07:47
Shame on jaya bachan,ache Dr ko dikhao na,kyu chilla rai ho
Vasundhara S.26/12/2021 07:30
Finally understood how amithab stays with her Bcoz She will give curse 🤣🤣🤣 Old granny is gone mad thinking everything happening bcoz of Modi 🤣🤣🤣