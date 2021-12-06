back
When Kangana's Car Was Gheraoed By Farmers
“If there was no police here, mob lynching would take place openly here.” This is how Kangana Ranaut reacted when angry farmers stopped her car in Punjab.
06/12/2021 3:10 PM
375 comments
Krishna A.2 days
Some day she'll die with alcohol disorder
Jesse J.3 days
कंगना का घमंड उसके सिर पे चढ़ कर बोल रहा है। ज़मीन पर गिरेगी एक दिन औंधे मुँह।
Inderjeet S.3 days
She is embarrasment to Bjp and govt..and now govt should take back her Padamshri award..
Sahil S.3 days
Trash. Waste of time; if she cannot talk for the common man
B T.3 days
One day she won't be able to come out of her house
Unique M.3 days
Phela twitter the likhn lge sochdi nhin hun jd punjabiyan ne gheri fat gyi mafiayan mang ke picha chudwaya hope akal agyi hou isnu ki dimga vi vrt layi da
Dasam P.3 days
I would like to see them try to stop her car in Himachal, apne ghar main kutta bhi sher hota hai. Kangana good on you, you are the best if someone else was threatened by mob like this they must have said sorry but you are truly brave.
Mothangwar M.4 days
You should be ashame kangana.......
Jit B.4 days
One helluva gutsy lady..why did she have to travel from there just days after making those controversial statements??God forbid, if something had happened to her there would be mayhem now.
Simran K.5 days
Shame on kangana ranaut..rss ke log terrorist hai..hindu zinda hai guru govind singh ji ki wajah se
Mehvish M.5 days
Classic
Madhuri N.5 days
Courageous woman…convinced them and made them understand..what exactly she was trying to say…ans most of the time the left liberals just twist and turn and make hell and poke on cases…..powerful queen 👸
Salman K.5 days
Chaddi gang b aise hi hai.. dur reh ke daraane ki baat karte hai.. Jab paas aye toh phatne lagti hai.. 😂😂
Eknath S.5 days
N u u got no shame to dress her down on every occasion ! Yes she was right on Khalistanis ! That’s the fact she spoke on Khalistanis ! They are lawless like any other Islamist terrorist !
Mubashir A.5 days
Irony the lady said ainda soch kar bolen,big slap on your face,they were just farmers not terrorist,..
Neron A.5 days
Such a prickly bitch you are!!!
Debayan R.5 days
I thought she supports mob lynching..
Devis K.5 days
Good
Partha J.5 days
You yourself were playing the dirty politics,none else is. Let KARMA remind you of your deeds. What goes around, comes around and I hope this will atleast keep you shut about insulting the farmers. Get help please.
Junesh N.5 days
Modi g ka girlfriend