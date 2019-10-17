back

When Kejriwal Couldn't Care Less

"The whole world is talking about us," says Arvind Kejriwal to the BJP.

10/17/2019 3:58 PM
  • 198.3k
  • 442

And even more

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Ravi Kishan On What Makes India A Hindu Country

  5. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  6. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

370 comments

  • Kaushik D.
    11/06/2019 15:22

    tor laura

  • Prasanth V.
    11/03/2019 13:35

    I hope one day you will rule the nation for a better future.

  • ChEtan B.
    10/21/2019 12:23

    Nice work but I would more appreciate your work if your son also study at same developed Government schools not DPS Noida.

  • Swapnil N.
    10/21/2019 11:42

    *chota Modi

  • Bhavesh P.
    10/21/2019 07:58

    Joker

  • Priyadarshan S.
    10/21/2019 07:02

    Brut India establishing its press credentials by becoming mouth piece of this Cheap Minister !!

  • Pradeep K.
    10/21/2019 05:07

    Bilkul kar raha hoga, kyunki tum ho hi bhagwan ki banayee hui anokhi cheez.

  • Suryendu B.
    10/21/2019 03:21

    Dear all do what you think ,but gyan Na do plz

  • Aashish P.
    10/20/2019 21:30

    Duniya se hi vote le liyo phir kyunki Dilli mein to charcha hai nahin teri

  • Mahendra V.
    10/20/2019 18:39

    ✊✊✊✊✊🇮🇳🇮🇳🇨🇦🇨🇦

  • Pravesh
    10/20/2019 17:43

    He has actually done something really good for us.

  • Syed M.
    10/20/2019 15:37

    Sahi khel gaya ladka 😎👍🏻

  • Annazaina C.
    10/20/2019 10:14

    Talks of HUMAN RIGHTS violations

  • Ramandeep K.
    10/20/2019 07:18

    Wow 👍

  • Mujo M.
    10/20/2019 06:18

    Mogguhl Kinder sind die Geburt in der Zeit 21.1.bis 21.2. In den Jahren 2000 +12 -12 Jahre .... Nur in der Zeit kommt Shiva

  • Bhadresh T.
    10/20/2019 03:45

    Man of honour

  • Tana L.
    10/20/2019 02:06

    👌

  • Nishant R.
    10/19/2019 19:00

    tumri yaad aa gyi भाई

  • Balvinder S.
    10/19/2019 16:21

    u alwz publish things against our country n modi..

  • Ruchika P.
    10/19/2019 15:41

    Ye dramebaaz Anna ke naam se aa gya