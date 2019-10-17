When Kejriwal Couldn't Care Less

"The whole world is talking about us," says Arvind Kejriwal to the BJP.
370 comments
Kaushik D.11/06/2019 15:22
tor laura
Prasanth V.11/03/2019 13:35
I hope one day you will rule the nation for a better future.
ChEtan B.10/21/2019 12:23
Nice work but I would more appreciate your work if your son also study at same developed Government schools not DPS Noida.
Swapnil N.10/21/2019 11:42
*chota Modi
Bhavesh P.10/21/2019 07:58
Joker
Priyadarshan S.10/21/2019 07:02
Brut India establishing its press credentials by becoming mouth piece of this Cheap Minister !!
Pradeep K.10/21/2019 05:07
Bilkul kar raha hoga, kyunki tum ho hi bhagwan ki banayee hui anokhi cheez.
Suryendu B.10/21/2019 03:21
Dear all do what you think ,but gyan Na do plz
Aashish P.10/20/2019 21:30
Duniya se hi vote le liyo phir kyunki Dilli mein to charcha hai nahin teri
Mahendra V.10/20/2019 18:39
✊✊✊✊✊🇮🇳🇮🇳🇨🇦🇨🇦
Pravesh10/20/2019 17:43
He has actually done something really good for us.
Syed M.10/20/2019 15:37
Sahi khel gaya ladka 😎👍🏻
Annazaina C.10/20/2019 10:14
Talks of HUMAN RIGHTS violations
Ramandeep K.10/20/2019 07:18
Wow 👍
Mujo M.10/20/2019 06:18
Mogguhl Kinder sind die Geburt in der Zeit 21.1.bis 21.2. In den Jahren 2000 +12 -12 Jahre .... Nur in der Zeit kommt Shiva
Bhadresh T.10/20/2019 03:45
Man of honour
Tana L.10/20/2019 02:06
👌
Nishant R.10/19/2019 19:00
tumri yaad aa gyi भाई
Balvinder S.10/19/2019 16:21
u alwz publish things against our country n modi..
Ruchika P.10/19/2019 15:41
Ye dramebaaz Anna ke naam se aa gya