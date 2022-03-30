back
When Kejriwal promised Delhi 20 lakh jobs
"What is the Aam Aadmi Party’s ideology?" Watch Kejriwal talk about the new "employment" budget with a promise of 20 lakh jobs.
30/03/2022 3:30 PMupdated: 30/03/2022 3:31 PM
65 comments
Kulasekharan B.5 hours
Greatest Cheater of India
Monir M.11 hours
Mutrobhakt and Balrangdal society think He is anti Indian.. Lol Mutrobhakt 😬😬😬😬
Rahul S.15 hours
3 Pillars- Kattar jhuta Kattar votebank politics kattar besharam
Kumar R.17 hours
Seasoned lier
Davinder M.17 hours
Great bluff master Kejriwal
Vee T.21 hours
But still what did bjp create, thats the big question 🤣
Piyush T.a day
RTI Wale bhi RSS se mile hue h Mendiratta 😂😂😂
Dipan D.a day
use burnol it will help u 😃😃
Dheeraj P.a day
Now brut india is also involved in politics...How much money is brut taking from the Govt can anyone guess?
S P.a day
AAP IDEOLOGY Make big unrealistic promise If won ask money from center Center denies, blame center. If not won, blame center for the same Repeat Jai girgit ke devta arvind kejriwal
Saran K.a day
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏👍
Mannu S.a day
Ek yamuna nadi ko saaf rakhne k wade ko to pura krlo. Pehle Bkwaas krta h.. Chutiya.... Orr public ko b bna ra h
Shiv K.a day
What BJP people did in Delhi at the chief Minister's home is act of shame and disgrace for the national party. The party leader who was leading this protest should be put in jail.AAP is going to destroy BJP. BJP is scared of AAP that it will do anything to destroy AAP but they are too late in this game.
Gajendra V.a day
You tube par daal be.. Why you promoting him.. Any anti national benifit... Lol.. Tu behi aisa hi hai.. 🤣🤣
Tushar A.a day
सरदार जी - आज खाने में क्या बना रही हो ? सरदारनी - आज पनीर चिली और मंचूरियन, सब्जी में पनीर बटर मसाला, मलाई कोफ्ता, वेज़ अफ़गानी, चावल में हैदराबादी दम बिरयानी, बटर रोटी, मसाला कुलचा और पाइन एप्पल रायता वेनेला साथ में हॉट चौकलेट, अखरोट बादाम का हलवा, साथ में तुम्हारे लिए ज़बरदस्त ठण्डी बियर... सरदार जी - खाना बना रही हो या केजरीवाल की तरह बेवकुफ बना रही हो !
Tushar A.a day
World famous Delhi Education Model of Krantikari Arvind Kejriwal 1. Sisodia writes letter starting they don’t have funds to pay salaries to teaching & non-teaching staff of Delhi Govt funded colleges so increase fees of students & use welfare funds. 2. In National Performance Grading Delhi’s schools stand at No.32. 3. 745 schools in Delhi are without Principals. 4. 418 schools in Delhi are without Vice-Principals. 5. Shortage of 24000 teachers in New Delhi. 6. 22000 guest teachers haven’t been made permanent & their salaries also not increased. 7. 700 schools in Delhi don’t teach Science. 8. Vocational Trainer hasn’t received salary hike & they get omit ₹16000 while Haryana-UP pays them ₹32000. Information provided by opposition leader Ramvir Bidhuri in Delhi Assembly. This is the real AAP but still brainless will support him
Pradeep S.a day
Mere known m 50 log h jo job search kr rahe h kaha mil rahi h ye bhi bata de
Pradeep S.a day
5000 name share krde jiko nokri di h bakwas krata h 20lac nokri ki
Prashant K.a day
aka केचुलीवाल झूठा है कश्मीर को भारत का हिस्सा होने से नकारने वाले prashant भूषण का इसने support किया था आज #Th और पंडितो को झूठा बोल हिन्दुओ का fir अपमान किया है इसने
Chauhan G.a day
Bc