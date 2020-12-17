back
When Kejriwal Tore The Farm Laws
"Don't be worse than the British." Delhi's CM ripped into the central government and their new farm laws, quite literally.
17/12/2020 4:38 PMupdated: 17/12/2020 4:40 PM
- 128.9K
- 4.8K
- 238
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
211 comments
Jessie R.2 days
Shezaaada
Deepak C.2 days
Shame .Unparliamentary behaviour
Rajesh K.2 days
A reverse sommersault in 15 days by Kejri...Pehle Adhyadesh Kanoon ke samarthan main aur for bill fadna.. Wah kya theatrics hai...
Srivatsa P.2 days
There once was Tughlaq nd now we see Kujriwal
Ajay G.2 days
He is an idiot
Chkalyan K.2 days
He is a waste fellow always allow riots in his terrotiry
Gulshan B.3 days
I strongly agreed that he clarify his point of view in well mannered way
Nirmal P.3 days
https://twitter.com/AamAadmiParty/status/774951041624317952?s=19 😄
Rafiq M.3 days
The BJP-NDA Govt. has Shutdown the Parliament!! Isn’t that an Act of Treachery to the PEOPLE of India? For that Crime by the BJP-NDA Govt. only the INDIAN ARMY has the Rightful POWER to ARREST the BJP-NDA Govt at the Center and the States! Let ALL PEOPLE join the FARMERS, and SEND a Signed PETITION to the GREAT INDIAN ARMY!!
Gaurav K.3 days
Chameleon...
Glensun S.3 days
Padha likha anpadh
Girish D.3 days
Government has made honest attempts to address to long pending farmers demands. Its been pending from past 35 years. Various multiple government's, organisations, experts, political debates , manifestos have promised. All political parties promises have been collated compiled & has been delivered. It's not a sudden decision or flash in a pan, it has evolved over the decades. If corporates enter agriculture business, it will be good for farmers. They will be reliable customers, farmers get continuous business . More buyers with same number of sellers means, more buyers than sellers . It will become farmer sellers market. Good for farmers. If corporates buy when price is low. It will avoid distress price for farmers. Buying pushes price up. Farmer can sell at higher price. Farmers can sell anywhere in India with out restrictions, hence no corruption. Any business man can be in market, including Ambani or Adani. Ambani and Adani are not the only business men in India. The competation is amongst many corporates, multinationals, online shopping companies, small business traders etc....... Existing traders are no angles. This severe competation will eliminate chances of monopoly. Unlike APMC, there will not need for licence to trade. Farmer will have wide array and variety of customers. Corporates cannot buy agriculture land. It's good to have uniform law for the whole country efficient trade and commerce . Reduces cost. Long time storage will increase storage costs, plus inventory costs . Storage spoils quality of grains. Storage cannot be done for perishables . Refrigeration is not feasiable .Corporates will be aware if this high cost. Farmers can grow any crop, it cannot be dictated by corporates. Contract farming is a welcome option for farmer. If he has insourmountable problems with farming, he can opt for contract farming. If farmer does not trust contract farming, he need not have to opt for it. Farmers have very powerful political support, no politicion in India cannot survive with out farmers political support. Election time loan waivers, multiple subsides from state and central government's have made them completely dependent on government. How far can tax payers can take care of these government dependent Farmers? Excess food production is one of the basic reason for this problem. Farmers have been asking for this legislations for decades. https://www.facebook.com/723903324336026/posts/3851056078287386/
Rajni L.3 days
good job
Abdul A.4 days
We know why you keep on saying british the british did nothing here say stories otherwise what indians would of done in england it would of been worse they were only being protected by mobs like these . They mist probably changed it as they do with wills of ppl and others land changing them and calling it theirs
Abdul A.4 days
Girls will be dowried then they going to get is burnt and suffer the torments of the so called arrange marriage and leave in ashram and then they know what happens close the brothels and bars give them jobs of making pushchairs cotton thread and pots and pans there loads that will buy these things all over the world .
Abdul A.4 days
An another illiterate doing a another gawar in front of so many you tube fans you will know when these farmers will come out killing and looting caravans just like tenders and those that pay well will get the tenders and beech and the poorest of farmers will lose out they cant stand these how will they last new clear disasters they are going making power plants in every city and only Allah knows who are these idts are going round making power plants in rural areas it's going to go in every food products even the animals flowers and much more .
James R.4 days
He has back bone and masculine fire., in his pelvic to gust out power.,
Nishant U.4 days
"Vibhishan"
Murali S.4 days
https://www.facebook.com/100038279642653/posts/389341455685173/ Please watch this one minute video
Nina B.4 days
India has been SOLD😡