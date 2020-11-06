back
When Lalu Yadav Left Parliament In Splits
As the inimitable Lalu Yadav turns 73 in jail, a throwback to his days of freedom when he was tearing into the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement in Lok Sabha. #TBT
06/11/2020 2:57 PM
78 comments
Anjali R.an hour
🤣🙌🏻
Bhavya B.an hour
He is the most corrupt leader in independent India history...this unscrupulous man is solely responsible for the backwardness of Bihar because of his caste politics
Bina S.an hour
😂😂
Bina S.an hour
Valid today if only it could be believed.
Dibakar P.2 hours
Criminal bastard.......👉😎
Wangsey M.2 hours
Thats why lalu fodder scam
Divyansh S.3 hours
Pray tell me this , do you realize that here is a man who is directly the primary reason to deface entire Bihar in the world , such a shame that you have to share a video like this when here is the man who was responsible for acid bath of two individuals openly in the market , who favoured goons and mafias and created the biggest unrest in the history of Bihar as a state, why the hell would you want to show this side of his , clearly when people like him should be hanged to death , shame on you ,shame on your agenda
Ganesh N.3 hours
He is public money looter... that too farmer money which was allotted for fodder scam, all are choors but this fellow was proved guilty for thousands of crores, not on development activity but cattle food ...
Alexander S.3 hours
Clever man adding 37 crore rupees of fraudulent money, to his name. Do the crime, you do the time 👊👊
Pritam B.4 hours
Bakwaas aadmi.....first class acting
Joykumar S.4 hours
❤❤❤
Rahul K.5 hours
yeh sunn
Migmar M.6 hours
He is good comedian leader
Rohan T.6 hours
😂
Chingsak K.7 hours
Lalu is the best 👍
Chingsak K.7 hours
I just love him
Deborah A.7 hours
Rizwan H.7 hours
Watch the speaker madam
Sohail R.9 hours
He is great person smart politician. I love this greatest man. 😷🙏
Saroja S.10 hours
He look inbread