When Lalu Yadav Left Parliament In Splits

As the inimitable Lalu Yadav turns 73 in jail, a throwback to his days of freedom when he was tearing into the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement in Lok Sabha. #TBT

06/11/2020 2:57 PM
78 comments

  • Anjali R.
    an hour

    🤣🙌🏻

  • Bhavya B.
    an hour

    He is the most corrupt leader in independent India history...this unscrupulous man is solely responsible for the backwardness of Bihar because of his caste politics

  • Bina S.
    an hour

    😂😂

  • Bina S.
    an hour

    Valid today if only it could be believed.

  • Dibakar P.
    2 hours

    Criminal bastard.......👉😎

  • Wangsey M.
    2 hours

    Thats why lalu fodder scam

  • Divyansh S.
    3 hours

    Pray tell me this , do you realize that here is a man who is directly the primary reason to deface entire Bihar in the world , such a shame that you have to share a video like this when here is the man who was responsible for acid bath of two individuals openly in the market , who favoured goons and mafias and created the biggest unrest in the history of Bihar as a state, why the hell would you want to show this side of his , clearly when people like him should be hanged to death , shame on you ,shame on your agenda

  • Ganesh N.
    3 hours

    He is public money looter... that too farmer money which was allotted for fodder scam, all are choors but this fellow was proved guilty for thousands of crores, not on development activity but cattle food ...

  • Alexander S.
    3 hours

    Clever man adding 37 crore rupees of fraudulent money, to his name. Do the crime, you do the time 👊👊

  • Pritam B.
    4 hours

    Bakwaas aadmi.....first class acting

  • Joykumar S.
    4 hours

    ❤❤❤

  • Rahul K.
    5 hours

    yeh sunn

  • Migmar M.
    6 hours

    He is good comedian leader

  • Rohan T.
    6 hours

    😂

  • Chingsak K.
    7 hours

    Lalu is the best 👍

  • Chingsak K.
    7 hours

    I just love him

  • Deborah A.
    7 hours

  • Rizwan H.
    7 hours

    Watch the speaker madam

  • Sohail R.
    9 hours

    He is great person smart politician. I love this greatest man. 😷🙏

  • Saroja S.
    10 hours

    He look inbread