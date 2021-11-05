back
When Mathura Mayor Faced Off With An IAS Officer
This Mayor and IAS officer were seen snatching mics from each other in a heated spat in Mathura. Why, though? 🤔
05/11/2021 1:27 PM
65 comments
Angel D.15/11/2021 16:57
These are just a bunch of clowns and jokers making an ass of themselves... Rather than concentrating on developmental work they are more concerned about printing their tarnished, tainted, corrupted faces on posters to be ultimately used as shit wiping tissues.
Madhusudhan S.12/11/2021 17:14
Finally there are officers with a spine
Lijai J.12/11/2021 04:00
Praise for all those official and the IAS officer 🙌
Harsh P.09/11/2021 15:05
He has little bit of spine otherwise I have seen officers licking boots of rulling party politicians....... Bjp made it official..... that's why nowadays I am not surprised to hear that someone got selected in UPSC because what they will do or what they are going to face is crystal clear.......
Manoj K.09/11/2021 03:41
आईएएस आईपीएस लोगों को ऐसे ही जलील करना चाहिए, बिहार में एक आईपीएस भी कहते पाए गए थे 'औकात नही है' किसी लड़की के लिए। ये आईएएस आईपीएस ही देश को बर्बाद कर रखे हैं।
Saumik S.07/11/2021 17:20
In the tug of war between administration and politicians the govt. officials suffer in the middle.it feels useless all the years of hard work ,study , cracking Competitive exams to get a high ranking govt job ,and than listen to these uneducated politicians who make you feel like they know everything better than u.
Tulachand S.07/11/2021 13:17
Salute to the officer, you don't need to fear a school dropouts
Apoorv M.07/11/2021 11:52
Well done..
Somen D.07/11/2021 11:21
After the PM has his face printed on the Vaccine certificates and the state government CM's had their face too printed on the oxygen cylinders and other essentials during Covid-19 now it seems that the municipal councillors too doesn't want to be left behind. This is what they call
Tobing L.07/11/2021 07:56
Jai yogi, jai modi
Kapil S.07/11/2021 06:13
Good one anunay sir.....
Mayukh D.07/11/2021 04:09
Now I am afraid, worried of his job, life safety, family safety.
DrEunice C.06/11/2021 19:34
Pathetic. What is the need for that IAS officer to get so sensitive? And why is the Mayor unnecessarily getti g hot for nothing?
Chinmay H.06/11/2021 16:46
Nothing new or surprising in it.... This is how democracy... Bureaucracy.... Any administration functions... !! Just read more about history of United States and other democratic countries....
Sourav M.06/11/2021 13:50
Lol 😂
Aoiarj M.06/11/2021 11:46
Deed is more significant than photo...
Rishav B.06/11/2021 10:42
Being an IAS officer is the most pointless job ever. Study to become the most knowledgeable gentry in the country only to be bossed by the single most corrupt and immoral gentry (politicians)
Mohamed M.06/11/2021 10:31
Feku & his associates are drunk with power. This is what happens when people elect illiterate morons/rogues, who can only fool public by their jumlaas....
Siddharth R.06/11/2021 09:28
Play Stupid games win stupid prizes... Tossers
Samyek D.06/11/2021 09:05
The problem is not having the photo of this inefficient, dishonest PM❗