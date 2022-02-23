back

When Modi slighted SP on terror track record

"All the bomb blasts… they were planted on bicycles." What did the PM Modi mean when he made this controversial remark?

23/02/2022 1:59 PMupdated: 23/02/2022 2:06 PM
82 comments

  • Altaf H.
    3 hours

    Ha ha what a joker

  • Ashiq M.
    21 hours

    Pappu modi

  • Vijay K.
    a day

    Pakistani kasab was also innocent for some people😊😊😊

  • Brut India
    a day

    The Supreme Court ruled that politicians cannot seek votes on the grounds of caste, creed or religion. Why now? https://thewire.in/law/supreme-court-religion-politics

  • Ali B.
    a day

    Hahahha thank God u didn’t blame it on Pakistan this time for these bicycle attacks. stop spreading fake news

  • Deepika B.
    a day

    Bluff jumla kuch bhi

  • Afzal K.
    a day

    Cycle nahi Motor Cycle ... Woh Apni hi Party ki Sadhvi Pragya ki baat Kar raha hai

  • Mohammad B.
    a day

    Fear of loosing

  • K.g. V.
    a day

    Only a third class politician can say like this. A prime minister of India needs a minimum decency

  • Wasim K.
    a day

    When terrorist attack happened in Pulwama BJP was in power in Kashmir.. Right..?

  • Khasim A.
    a day

    Surprised how the citizens tolerate his versions

  • Jas S.
    a day

    Chutiya pm ,. He can go to any extent to spread hate and crime,. Divider in chief ,.

  • Salma K.
    a day

    Someone remind him his position! Or atleast put that teleprompter up there!

  • Pronobesh S.
    a day

    Disgraceful. Dignity of the Prime Minister's post and office being lowered day by day.

  • নয়ন ম.
    a day

    Don't you have any other issues rather than religion to ask vote !!! Stop your jhumlebaji...

  • Pavan K.
    a day

    Modern day begger

  • Sushma Q.
    a day

    Is he okay... better take him to a psychiatrist...

  • Rasul D.
    a day

    PM gone mad...No mean and no value in the speach... Nation want peace and Job's 🙏

  • Gaurav R.
    a day

    एक व्यक्ति जिसने कभी कोई पाप ना किया हो वो बेचारा फंस गया है, नेहरू से लेकर अखिलेश तक के पाप धो रहा है। सत्ता के लोभ में कुछ भी बोल रहा है। ऐसा गवार प्रधान सेवक पा कर देश धन्य हो गया है। नमो नमो

  • Derrick P.
    a day

    Hunger Hunger & Hunger. Everything is possible & Everything is accepted.

