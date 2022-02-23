back
When Modi slighted SP on terror track record
"All the bomb blasts… they were planted on bicycles." What did the PM Modi mean when he made this controversial remark?
23/02/2022 1:59 PMupdated: 23/02/2022 2:06 PM
82 comments
Altaf H.3 hours
Ha ha what a joker
Ashiq M.21 hours
Pappu modi
Vijay K.a day
Pakistani kasab was also innocent for some people😊😊😊
Brut Indiaa day
Ali B.a day
Hahahha thank God u didn’t blame it on Pakistan this time for these bicycle attacks. stop spreading fake news
Deepika B.a day
Bluff jumla kuch bhi
Afzal K.a day
Cycle nahi Motor Cycle ... Woh Apni hi Party ki Sadhvi Pragya ki baat Kar raha hai
Mohammad B.a day
Fear of loosing
K.g. V.a day
Only a third class politician can say like this. A prime minister of India needs a minimum decency
Wasim K.a day
When terrorist attack happened in Pulwama BJP was in power in Kashmir.. Right..?
Khasim A.a day
Surprised how the citizens tolerate his versions
Jas S.a day
Chutiya pm ,. He can go to any extent to spread hate and crime,. Divider in chief ,.
Salma K.a day
Someone remind him his position! Or atleast put that teleprompter up there!
Pronobesh S.a day
Disgraceful. Dignity of the Prime Minister's post and office being lowered day by day.
নয়ন ম.a day
Don't you have any other issues rather than religion to ask vote !!! Stop your jhumlebaji...
Pavan K.a day
Modern day begger
Sushma Q.a day
Is he okay... better take him to a psychiatrist...
Rasul D.a day
PM gone mad...No mean and no value in the speach... Nation want peace and Job's 🙏
Gaurav R.a day
एक व्यक्ति जिसने कभी कोई पाप ना किया हो वो बेचारा फंस गया है, नेहरू से लेकर अखिलेश तक के पाप धो रहा है। सत्ता के लोभ में कुछ भी बोल रहा है। ऐसा गवार प्रधान सेवक पा कर देश धन्य हो गया है। नमो नमो
Derrick P.a day
Hunger Hunger & Hunger. Everything is possible & Everything is accepted.